Malusi Gigaba calls for urgent diplomatic action following deaths of South African soldiers in DRC

Co-chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, Malusi Gigaba stresses the need for better equipment and intelligence to protect South African peacekeepers in the DRC.

Malusi Gigaba, co-chair of Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Defence, has expressed concern over the deaths of 13 South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Gigaba emphasised the need for urgent diplomatic action and a re-evaluation of the role South African forces were playing in the conflict.

Speaking in an interview with SABC News, he outlined the committee's response and actions being taken in light of the ongoing volatile situation in the DRC.

"We have been greatly concerned as the committee about the news that are coming out of the DRC," said Gigaba.

He conveyed the committee's condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers and their comrades, stressing the complex and dangerous nature of the mission.

The Joint Standing Committee has written to the Minister of Defence, calling for an urgent meeting with both the Joint Standing Committee and the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans to gain clarity on the situation and the support being provided to soldiers.

Gigaba acknowledged the complex nature of the conflict, which not only involves rebels and the DRC government but also neighboring countries like Rwanda and Uganda.

"We need to understand what is being done in order to resolve this situation," he said.

While noting the peacekeeping mission’s role in supporting political efforts for lasting peace, he argued that the South African soldiers should not be on the frontlines of combat but should instead focus on supporting diplomatic initiatives.

A key point in the ongoing debate is the role of South African forces in the mission and the necessary level of weaponry.

In response to the argument that peacekeeping forces should limit their arsenal, Gigaba highlighted the need for sophisticated weaponry in the face of well-armed rebel forces.

"We need to ensure that our soldiers, from an intelligence and equipment point of view, are very well equipped in order to be able to fend off any attack," he said.

He noted that South African forces were caught in the crossfire between two forces without adequate equipment to defend themselves.

Gigaba also emphasised the need for a comprehensive diplomatic effort to address the root causes of the conflict.

"South Africa has got enormous experience in that regard," he said, pointing to the country's history of peace negotiations across Africa.

He called for a concerted diplomatic effort involving the United Nations, SADC, and the African Union to bring about lasting peace in the DRC.

He reiterated that the South African military should not be the primary means of resolving the conflict but should support diplomatic initiatives.

"The soldiers must not be the first line of diplomatic efforts but they must go there to support the diplomatic efforts to bring about long-lasting peace," Gigaba said.

IOL Politics