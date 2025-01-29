Gauteng Housing Crisis: DA demands answers from Human Settlements MEC Motara over 178,000 title deeds backlog

Thousands of Gauteng residents have been left in limbo for the past five years due to a backlog of title deeds, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province demands answers.

She said the backlog is estimated at 166,000 after the 1994 Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) housing deeds and 12,000 pre-1994 title deeds.

In response, Motara said a total of 32,002 title deeds have been issued in the last five years.

He also inquired about the number of title deeds that are ready for distribution and the total amount the department has spent on contracting companies for title deeds over the past five years.

Cirota inquired about the number of title deeds issued over the past five years, the current backlog in the province, the reasons behind this backlog, and the department's strategies for addressing the issue.

The information was revealed in a written response to a question posed by DA’s member of Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) and Gauteng spokesperson for Human Settlements, Mervyn Cirota.

Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng, is calling on Gauteng Department of Human Settlements (GDHS) MEC Tasneem Motara to explain the backlog of title deeds after revealing that the department has issued only 32,002 title deeds in five years, despite 178,000 residents on the housing waiting list .

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements MEC Tasneem Motara has attributed the RDP tittle deeds to town planning issues and unlawful occupation.

According to Motara, the main cause of the backlog is caused by outstanding town planning milestones.

“Some of the completed and allocated houses where title deeds have not been registered are in un-formalised townships, opening the townships registers, approval of sub-divisional diagrams, land availability or land donation agreements, and overall adherence to conditions of townships establishment,” she said.

She also said that unlawful occupation of houses is a contributing factor.

“Houses occupied by irregular individuals – not approved on Housing Subsidy System (HSS) also contribute to the backlog.”

Motara mentioned that as part of mitigation plans, the department has engaged the local authorities to consider waiving some of the requirements to allow the registrations with the understanding that the outstanding works would be funded and completed later.

“The GDHS approved the Regularisation Policy in October 2022 to attend to occupants that do not have approved housing subsidies.”

However, Motara said the policy must be adopted by the National Department of Human Settlements (NDHS).

“The NDHS has sent the proposal to the State Law Advisor for consideration, and it is planned that it would be discussed at the Minister and MEC meeting (MINMEC),” she said.

Motara also revealed that 3,372 title deeds are ready and waiting to be handed out to the residents.

“As for the cost of contracting costs, the department spent R66,244,140.00 excluding ancillary services such as township formalisation processes, dispute resolution, application for lost or damaged titles, advertisement for new claims and missing beneficiaries,” Motara said.

In response, DA’s Cirota has voiced concern that the department has failed to deliver 178 000 title deeds, leaving thousands of residents in limbo.

He said the low number of title deeds issued in the past five years reflects a concerning reality that “the department lacks effective solutions for the housing crisis in Gauteng, and with those in need of housing suffering the most.”

“At the current rate, the department will take 25 years to clear the title deeds backlog,” he said.

Cirota questioned how long Gauteng residents should wait to receive the crucial document that proves home or land ownership.

“A responsible government would understand that title deeds provide security of tenure, granting the holder the right to occupy or sell the property if they choose to do so,” he said.

“It also makes it easy for the owner to pass the ownership to his or her children and the future generations to come.”

Cirota said the DA will engage the Chairperson of the Human Settlements Committee in GPL, Nomathemba Mokgethi, to call the MEC Motara to appear before the committee to explain in detail the reasons for this backlog and the actions that will be taken by her department to mitigate the situations.

“The MEC will also need to provide timelines for the department's interventions to clear the backlog,” Cirota said.

