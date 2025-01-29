Former Joburg Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda: 'My enemies are after me'

Embattled former executive mayor of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda has once again rubbished the fraud allegations against him, insisting that the charges which have haunted him are politically motivated.

Gwamanda told journalists at the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Tuesday that his enemies have orchestrated the fraud allegations against him.

“They are trying to eliminate those of us who are not afraid of them, and we are here, and we will stand. We will document each and every aspect,” said Gwamanda.

In November, IOL reported that Kabelo Gwamanda, was fired from his role as MMC for Community Development in Joburg after being accused of participating in a fraudulent funeral insurance scheme.

Mayor Dada Morero dismissed Gwamanda after placing him on suspension while an internal investigation was conducted.

On Tuesday, Gwamanda said he was “shocked” by the witness list, claiming that he has previously assisted some of the people on that list.

“It is people that were part of the business at the time. What I have noticed is that several of them have actually benefitted through funerals, either for neighbours, for their family members or for someone closely related to them. Several of the people that are on that particular witness list, and there is proof to that effect,” he said.

“So I was shocked to find that out. These are people from my community that I worked with. These are people that I assisted when they could not do things for themselves.”

Gwamanda succeeded his colleague from Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad as mayor of Johannesburg from May 2023 until August 2024.

