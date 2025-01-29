FF Plus investigates Swellendam’s councillor for voting with ANC to remove DA mayor

An FF+ councillor Juan van Schalkwyk representing the party in the Swellendam municipality is under internal party review after endorsing a resolution by the ANC to remove DA councillor Francois du Rand from his role as mayor.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) is currently investigating one of its councillors in a Western Cape municipality who voted in favour of an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence against a Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor.

The DA and FF+, who have historically worked together in some municipalities, are now at odds over Van Schalkwyk's conduct.

In a statement, party leader Pieter Groenewald Van Schalkwyk’s conduct runs counter to his party’s decision that it will not support nor agree with the ANC in a motion of no confidence of this nature.

“The Swellendam incident will be referred to the relevant structures in the party for a thorough investigation and appropriate action,” he said.

Groenewald stated that he was in advanced talks with the DA over a stable Western Cape and its municipalities.

“The cooperative stability pact for the Western Cape between myself and the DA leader, Mr John Steenhuisen, has already reached an advanced stage and final feedback from Mr Steenhuisen is expected soon,” he said.

However, that agreement's advancement could be jeopardised or derailed, though, by this episode.

This comes after the DA on Monday lamented Van Schalkwyk’s support to remove Du Rand. This is the third time that FF+ voted with the ANC in several DA-led municipalities.

In May last year, sided with the ANC to oust former Cape Agulhas Mayor Paul Swart. In August last year, joined the ANC’s MONC against former Mayor Chris Macpherson.

In November last year, Lincoln de Bruyn was reinstated as Theewaterskloof Mayor after the Western Cape High Court ruled that his removal and the election of FF+ Mayor Tienie Zimmerman, backed by the ANC, PA, and EFF, were unconstitutional and invalid.

“This pattern of the FF+ to side with the ANC continues to trend and mimics their betrayal… Clear and obvious patterns that show the FF+ cannot be trusted,” DA Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers said.

IOL Politics