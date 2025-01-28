Understanding the conflict in the DRC: The rise of M23 and its impact on South Africa
Rebel group, the M23 has taken over the eastern city of Goma in the DRC.
The violent clashes unfolding in the Democratic Republic of Congo stem from a breakdown in talks around the country's army and warring factions - all fighting for control.
This week, the rebel group, M23 announced it had taken over the DRC's eastern city of Goma.
To date, scores of people have been killed, including 13 South African Defense Force (SANDF) soldiers. Hundreds more lie in wait for treatment at packed hospitals.
History
Speaking to IOL, former ambassador and national security advisor, Welile Nhlapo, explained that there have been thousands of militia and foreign troops in the region since 1994.
He said at the signing of the Lusaka Agreement in November 1994, there was a breakdown between the Congolese Rally for Democracy (RCD Goma, a rebel group) and groups negotiating the agreement.
"RCD Goma did not sign as a unified group. They decided that each of the founding members must sign as individuals. This signalled the start of the problems. They were later integrated into the Congolese army.
"The sharp differences between Rwanda, Uganda and the rest of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) led to the challenges.
"The core issue arose from the decision on how to build the new army in the DRC. The government then preferred to decide who they would recruit into the army," he said.
Nhlapo said the origin of the problem is important because this later morphed into the March 23 Movement, known as the M23 - a Congolese Tutsi-led, Rwandan-backed rebel group.
"What we are dealing with now, is the failure to deal with the question of building a national army as they had indicated would be the preferred route to go. Until and unless that problem is resolved, including the issue of citizenship for the Tutsi community, this will continue," he said.
Ceasefire violations
The Rwandan government stated that the ongoing conflict in the eastern DRC, particularly the heavy fighting in Goma, was triggered by constant violations of the ceasefire by the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) in coalition with UN-sanctioned genocidal militia Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), European mercenaries, ethnic militias, Burundian armed forces, SAMIDRC forces and United Nations Organization Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) troops, of which the SANDF is a part of.
In a statement, the Rwandan government said it was important to recall that the resurgence of M23 in late 2021 did not originate in Rwanda.
The M23 claimed control of Goma on Monday.
Impact on SA
On Tuesday, the SANDF confirmed that 13 soldiers had lost their lives. The SANDF troops are part of the MONUSCO's peacekeeping mission in the region.
South Africa formed part of the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB), which was created to protect civilians in the DRC against the recurring waves of conflicts in the eastern DRC, stabilise the country and implement the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework.
The SANDF said M23 rebels launched mortar bomb in the direction of the Goma Airport which landed in the SANDF base, resulting in the loss of three soldiers.
At the weekend, the SANDF said nine soldiers were killed in an attack. A tenth soldier has since died in hospital.
This has spurred calls from the Democratic Alliance (DA) for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the country.
"Since the recent deaths of yet more troops, SANDF Commander in Chief, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has yet to address the nation to provide comfort to families grieving and assure South Africans of the safety of our Defence Force," said the party's Chris Hattingh.
Ramaphosa held a telephone call with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda to discuss the recent developments in the eastern DRC and the escalation in fighting that has resulted in the deaths of SAMIDRC peacekeepers.
"The two heads of state have agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks by all parties to the conflict," the Presidency said.
There are also calls for Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, to step down.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Carl Niehaus, accused Motshekga of turning a blind eye to SANDF’s state of affairs and operational capabilities.
