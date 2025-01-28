Understanding the conflict in the DRC: The rise of M23 and its impact on South Africa

Rebel group, the M23 has taken over the eastern city of Goma in the DRC.

The violent clashes unfolding in the Democratic Republic of Congo stem from a breakdown in talks around the country's army and warring factions - all fighting for control.

This week, the rebel group, M23 announced it had taken over the DRC's eastern city of Goma.

To date, scores of people have been killed, including 13 South African Defense Force (SANDF) soldiers. Hundreds more lie in wait for treatment at packed hospitals.

History

Speaking to IOL, former ambassador and national security advisor, Welile Nhlapo, explained that there have been thousands of militia and foreign troops in the region since 1994.

He said at the signing of the Lusaka Agreement in November 1994, there was a breakdown between the Congolese Rally for Democracy (RCD Goma, a rebel group) and groups negotiating the agreement.

"RCD Goma did not sign as a unified group. They decided that each of the founding members must sign as individuals. This signalled the start of the problems. They were later integrated into the Congolese army.

"The sharp differences between Rwanda, Uganda and the rest of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) led to the challenges.

"The core issue arose from the decision on how to build the new army in the DRC. The government then preferred to decide who they would recruit into the army," he said.

Nhlapo said the origin of the problem is important because this later morphed into the March 23 Movement, known as the M23 - a Congolese Tutsi-led, Rwandan-backed rebel group.

"What we are dealing with now, is the failure to deal with the question of building a national army as they had indicated would be the preferred route to go. Until and unless that problem is resolved, including the issue of citizenship for the Tutsi community, this will continue," he said.

Ceasefire violations

The Rwandan government stated that the ongoing conflict in the eastern DRC, particularly the heavy fighting in Goma, was triggered by constant violations of the ceasefire by the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) in coalition with UN-sanctioned genocidal militia Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), European mercenaries, ethnic militias, Burundian armed forces, SAMIDRC forces and United Nations Organization Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) troops, of which the SANDF is a part of.

In a statement, the Rwandan government said it was important to recall that the resurgence of M23 in late 2021 did not originate in Rwanda.