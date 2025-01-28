Toyota Fortuner stolen in Garsfontein recovered in Atteridgeville as Tshwane cops clamp down on vehicle theft
Working alongside a vehicle tracking company, members of the TMPD traced the white Toyota Fortuner to Atteridgeville, after it was stolen in Garsfontein, Pretoria East.
Image: TMPD
Members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) have recovered a white Toyota Fortuner in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, after the popular sport utility vehicle was stolen in Garsfontein, Pretoria East.
TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said Tactical Unit members have “continuously” been recovering stolen vehicles in various areas across City of Tshwane.
“The members responded to a call regarding a Toyota Fortuner that was stolen in Garsfontein, Pretoria East on Friday, January 24 2025. Working together with a vehicle tracker company, they managed to trace the vehicle to the Atteridgeville area. The members pursued the vehicle and found it abandoned at Mokhukhu Street in Atteridgeville,” said Mahamba.
No suspects were found at the scene.
Another vehicle that was hijacked in Mamelodi was found abandoned by the TMPD Tactical Unit members in Mamelodi East.
“The third vehicle, a Mercedes Benz A200, was located by the members in the Atteridgeville area after receiving information of a vehicle that was hijacked in Tembisa, Ivory Park. The members followed up on the coordinates received from a tracker company and they managed to recover the vehicle, which was deserted with no suspects,” said Mahamba.
The TMP Tactical Unit members also conducted a joint operation last week with the SA Police Service’s crime intelligence unit, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation also known as the Hawks members of SAPS Pretoria Moot.
“The operation was aimed at locating suspects of violent crimes, which include murder and hijackings, among other crimes. During the operation, the team managed to arrest two wanted suspects that were apprehended at different addresses,” said Mahamba.
The first suspect was found with firearms and vehicle registration certificates taken from a hijacked vehicle.
Two suspects were also arrested by members of the TMPD's Tactical Unit during the anti crime blitz.
Image: TMPD
“The second suspect was found in possession of an unlicenced firearm as well as keys of a hijacked vehicle. The suspects are alleged to have hijacked a Nissan Almera at a mall in Gezina. It was also discovered that the two suspects are also linked to a case of hijacking in Pretoria North, attempted murder in Pretoria Moot and escape from custody in Pretoria West,” said Mahamba.
Meanwhile, chief of the Tshwane Metro Police, commissioner Yolanda Faro has applauded the TMPD Tactical Unit members for their swift reaction to these crimes and “their evident dedication”.
