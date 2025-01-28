Toyota Fortuner stolen in Garsfontein recovered in Atteridgeville as Tshwane cops clamp down on vehicle theft

Working alongside a vehicle tracking company, members of the TMPD traced the white Toyota Fortuner to Atteridgeville, after it was stolen in Garsfontein, Pretoria East.

Members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) have recovered a white Toyota Fortuner in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, after the popular sport utility vehicle was stolen in Garsfontein, Pretoria East.

TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said Tactical Unit members have “continuously” been recovering stolen vehicles in various areas across City of Tshwane.

“The members responded to a call regarding a Toyota Fortuner that was stolen in Garsfontein, Pretoria East on Friday, January 24 2025. Working together with a vehicle tracker company, they managed to trace the vehicle to the Atteridgeville area. The members pursued the vehicle and found it abandoned at Mokhukhu Street in Atteridgeville,” said Mahamba.

No suspects were found at the scene.

Another vehicle that was hijacked in Mamelodi was found abandoned by the TMPD Tactical Unit members in Mamelodi East.