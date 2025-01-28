'She's in defiance': MK party says Mary Phadi's dismissal was justified, not linked to alleged sexual advances by Hlophe

uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela has addressed the circumstances surrounding Mary Phadi’s dismissal and the allegations against Dr.John Hlophe, the deputy president of the party, in relation to claims of sexual harassment.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Ndhlela provided insight into the party's internal dynamics, particularly the ongoing situation involving Phadi, a former leader of the party's structure in Mpumalanga.

This comes after Phadi accused Hlophe of making unwanted sexual advances that she did not appreciate.

According to Ndhlela, Phadi was entrusted with the role of setting up party structures in Mpumalanga and serving as the party leader in the legislature. However, he explains that her refusal to hand over financial accounts and her alleged misconduct led to her eventual recall from her position.

He mentioned that the party had set in motion processes to professionalise its operations, including centralising financial management, which Phadi reportedly resisted.

"Mary Phadi must not be painted as a person who is innocent here.

"She was given an opportunity to make representations to the national leadership of which she totally, again, denied to do so."

In addition to financial misconduct, Phadi faced accusations of wielding guns and intimidating people during party meetings, which ultimately led to her arrest for allegedly plotting an assassination.

Ndhlela made it clear that the national leadership, led by former president Jacob Zuma, had no choice but to terminate her from her position after failed attempts to resolve the situation.

Addressing the serious allegation of sexual harassment against Hlophe, Ndhlela acknowledged the gravity of the matter. "We take this matter very seriously," he said.

However, Ndhlela questioned the authenticity of the letter from Phadi claiming to have raised the issue with the president.

"Formally from us, from our end, we haven’t received that letter," he said. "If that is the case, then we'll take this seriously."

Despite the ongoing media attention surrounding the allegations, Ndhlela insisted on separating the issues of Phadi’s dismissal and Hlophe’s alleged behaviour.

"We did say we’re taking this matter very seriously," he said, affirming that the party would investigate the claims properly.

As the MKP looks to stabilise the organisation ahead of the 2026 local government elections, Ndhlela stressed the importance of adherence to party decisions and procedures.

"If the leadership is calling you or recalling you, you need to adhere to the instructions," he said, addressing concerns about Phadi’s defiance. "She’s in defiance."

IOL Politics