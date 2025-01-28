IFP expresses concerns over Expropriation Bill and calls for greater consultation

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has expressed confidence in the stability of the current Government of National Unity (GNU), asserting that it will complete its five-year term.

However, the IFP has raised concerns after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law.

The Bill revokes the pre-democratic Expropriation Act of 1975 and sets out how organs of the State may expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the IFP’s 50th anniversary celebrations, IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa highlighted the divergence in the handling of the Bela Act compared to the more recent Expropriation Bill.

“The only area where the IFP is concerned is that the president did not act as he did with the Bela Act,” Hlabisa stated.

He explained that since the Bela Act, there was no unanimity among political parties. Ramaphosa consulted all political parties and they eventually found common ground on how to go forward with the Bela Act.

“Even on the Expropriation Bill, our view was, since now, we are together in the Cabinet and we talk and listen to each other. When the Bill was passed in the previous sixth administration, it did not enjoy the support of many members of the GNU,” Hlabisa said.

“The right thing the president could have done was to engage us as political parties so that through consensus, consultation, we find a common ground because South Africa has matured leaders.”

Hlabisa said that when there is an issue, they dissect it until they find common ground for taking the country forward.

Hlabisa said that in the future, all bills that pass will require GNU approval.

The IFP’s view is that consultation, consensus, and engagement should be the order of the day.

Hlabisa said now they were wasting time by throwing words at each other, which was unnecessary.

“If there was a consultation, we would have come up with a common approach as to how to handle this Bill that was passed in the previous administration…” Hlabisa said.

He said the IFP believes historical injustices in law must be addressed, but there should be a just and fair process in doing so.

“The current Bill, we raised issues that it is not going to address the injustices of the past.”

Hlabisa added: “But we hope the president will find a way of rectifying such a way of handling things as we go forward, so that we ensure the GNU is stable, and the people of South Africa have peace and hope that their government is going to be tackling key issues that affect them as one team.

“As people said, come together, work together, take the country forward, have joint solutions on all issues with experience in leading the country.”

Meanwhile, in his speech during the launch, Hlabisa sustained the party’s stance on the signing of the Expropriation Bill.

Hlabisa said the party rejects President Ramaphosa’s decision to sign the Expropriation Bill into law without engaging the GNU partners especially those who did not support it during the sixth administration. The decision undermines the spirit of consensus and collaboration of the GNU.

“The reality is, during the seventh administration, the president no longer holds a majority from a single political party, and therefore he must exercise the functions of his office cognisant of the fact that he must consult,” Hlabisa said.

He said the IFP has consistently maintained its principled opposition to the current version of the Expropriation Bill. While the party supports meaningful, equitable, and meaningful land reform that addresses historical injustices, the Expropriation Bill falls short of these principles.

“This Bill is on a collision course with the Ingonyama Trust, and this reality hardens our opposition to the Bill,” Hlabisa said.

