How Donald Trump's USAID pause threatens HIV and AIDS support in South Africa

Just eight days into his presidency, US President Donald Trump has signed numerous executive orders that are having far-reaching effects across the globe.

The latest one that affects South Africa and the continent as a whole is the pausing of foreign aid, especially the crucial USAID programme which supports millions of people throughout the world battle against HIV/Aids by providing support for everything from access to clean water, healthcare infrastructure, and children's health.

In a speech, Trump said: "We get tired of giving massive amounts of money to countries that hate us, don't we?" SA gets about R8.5 billion from the US for the country's health initiatives, including those aiding the battle against AIDS.

As a result, the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI), a prominent research institution dedicated to HIV, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccine-preventable illnesses, has announced the closure of its clinic until further notice.

Several NGOs that also work on HIV/AIDS projects around the nation have already declared plans to halt services owing to the cutting of funds.

Even a clinic that provides free and confidential sexual health care to men in the LGBTQ+ community, Engage Men's Health, has ceased operations owing to a 'stop-work order' from backers.

"We understand the urgency of your health needs and urge clients to seek care and access ARVs or PrEP at their nearest public health facility or healthcare provider. For PEP, please visit your local clinic or consult a pharmacist within 72 hours.

"We deeply value our clients and remain committed to safeguarding your health. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and disruption this may cause. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide further details at this time," the organisation said.

IOL