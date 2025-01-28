'Economic sabotage': Transport committee condemns 50 Putco buses torched in Mpumalanga arson attack

Parliament's transport committee calls for justice after 50 buses were set alight in Mpumalanga.

Parliament's transport committee calls for justice after 50 buses were set alight in Mpumalanga.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Transport has condemned the arson attack that saw 50 Putco buses torched across various depots in Mpumalanga.

Committee chairperson Donald Selamolela expressed deep concern over the incident, calling it a senseless act that disrupts essential transportation services.

“This is a senseless act, as it destroyed services that people need to link up with economic opportunities,” said Selamolela.

He further condemned the vandalism, noting that it comes at a time when the country is working to improve public transport infrastructure.

“Vandalism has cost the transport sector dearly and it is condemned with the seriousness it deserves.”

The attack on the Putco buses, which initially involved 47 vehicles, was later revised to 50. Selamolela referred to the incident as “economic sabotage” and called on the Putco Bus Company to investigate the matter thoroughly to identify those responsible.

“It is a sad day in South Africa. Our rail transportation is challenged throughout the country, but government is working hard to have trains back on rails, yet we are experiencing this kind of uncouthness,” he said.

Selamolela emphasised the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and the committee’s commitment to ensuring affordable, safe, and efficient public transport for all South Africans.

“Law enforcement must leave no stone unturned in arresting and bringing to justice whoever is behind this mess. This is an economic crime and the worst form of sabotage that should never be tolerated, whatever the cause was,” he said.

IOL