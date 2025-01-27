Swellendam mayor Francois du Rand removed in motion of no confidence, making way for ANC and FF+ coalition

DA member Francois du Rand was removed as Swellendam mayor during a motion of no confidence. Photo/ Swellendam municipality

In a significant political manoeuvre in the Western Cape, the African National Congress (ANC) and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) worked together to put forth a motion that saw Democratic Alliance (DA) packing from office.

The parties successfully removed Swellendam mayor Francois du Rand from the helm in a motion of no confidence on Monday.

In a statement, the ANC said du Randt's removal was due to a serious case of non-compliance with duties, obligations, and responsibilities stipulated under the Municipal Structures Act (Act No. 117 of 1998).

Furthermore, the party said the motion was based on documented evidence, legislative violations, and community feedback regarding the performance and conduct of du Randt.

"This marks the end of a period of corruption and maladministration under the DA’s leadership, which has been shocking to witness and detrimental to the people of Swellendam.

"The DA has once again proven itself incapable of governing effectively, with residents suffering from poor or absent service delivery. The myth of the DA as a party of good governance continues to unravel, with a growing pattern of corruption and inefficiency evident across the province—from the City of Cape Town to Saldanha Bay, Matzikama, Langeberg, Stellenbosch and beyond," provincial spokesperson, Khalid Sayed.

Meanwhile, the DA said the removal of du Randt shows that the Freedom Front Plus cannot be trusted.

"The FF+ again joined forces with the ANC to destabilise the DA-led Swellendam by first targeting the Municipal Manager, Anneleen Vorster...It’s shameful that Swellendam residents are to bear the brunt of the FF+ and the ANC’s opportunism.

"The needs of residents will never be considered by these parties. Only the DA cares. Whether in opposition or in government, the DA will work and fight for all," said provincial spokesperson, Tertuis Simmers.

