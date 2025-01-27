Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe says collaboration with China has improved Gauteng residents' lives

As communities across China and different parts of the world usher in the Lunar New Year, Speaker of Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Morakane Mosupyoe, told a gathering in Joburg that collaboration with the Chinese will be intensified as the current collaboration has been mutually beneficial.

“It is my honour and privilege to join you tonight as we celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year – a time of renewal, unity and hope. On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, I extend warm greetings and best wishes for the year of the snake, a symbol of wisdom, a symbol of wealth, longevity and prosperity for the Chinese nation," Mosupyoe told a prestigious reception hosted by Consul-General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang.

“The ties between Gauteng and the People’s Republic of China have grown stronger and stronger over the years. Our collaboration in areas such as trade, education, culture and infrastructure development has brought immense value to our province and its people."

She added that the celebration hosted at Sandton with a deep fusion of South African and Chinese cultures was a demonstration of the vibrant cultural exchange and mutual respect which underpins the bilateral relations.

Mosupyoe added that values including family, pursuit of progress and hard work resonate deeply with majority of South Africans and Chinese people.

“I would like to commend the Chinese Consulate General for organizing this event which not only celebrates a cherished tradition, but also it strengthens the spirit of cooperation and friendship between our people," she said.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese community for their generous donation towards settling outstanding student debt of about R500,000. We thank you very much for that. This act of kindness reflects the sheer commitment to education and the upliftment of our youth."

Members of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature have been touring different schools across the province as the first term of 2025 began. During the visits, Mosupyoe said "serious challenges" including inadequate school infrastructure was noted, which manifest in shortages of classrooms, toilets, and water.

“We call upon businesses, NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and all stakeholders to collaborate with us in addressing these pressing issues and ensuring a better future for our learners. The government cannot win the battle alone," she appealed.