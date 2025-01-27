Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe says collaboration with China has improved Gauteng residents' lives
Speaker of Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Morakane Mosupyoe, addressing the Chinese Consulate General event ushering 2025 - the year of the snake.
Image: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL
As communities across China and different parts of the world usher in the Lunar New Year, Speaker of Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Morakane Mosupyoe, told a gathering in Joburg that collaboration with the Chinese will be intensified as the current collaboration has been mutually beneficial.
“It is my honour and privilege to join you tonight as we celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year – a time of renewal, unity and hope. On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, I extend warm greetings and best wishes for the year of the snake, a symbol of wisdom, a symbol of wealth, longevity and prosperity for the Chinese nation," Mosupyoe told a prestigious reception hosted by Consul-General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang.
“The ties between Gauteng and the People’s Republic of China have grown stronger and stronger over the years. Our collaboration in areas such as trade, education, culture and infrastructure development has brought immense value to our province and its people."
She added that the celebration hosted at Sandton with a deep fusion of South African and Chinese cultures was a demonstration of the vibrant cultural exchange and mutual respect which underpins the bilateral relations.
Mosupyoe added that values including family, pursuit of progress and hard work resonate deeply with majority of South Africans and Chinese people.
“I would like to commend the Chinese Consulate General for organizing this event which not only celebrates a cherished tradition, but also it strengthens the spirit of cooperation and friendship between our people," she said.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese community for their generous donation towards settling outstanding student debt of about R500,000. We thank you very much for that. This act of kindness reflects the sheer commitment to education and the upliftment of our youth."
Members of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature have been touring different schools across the province as the first term of 2025 began. During the visits, Mosupyoe said "serious challenges" including inadequate school infrastructure was noted, which manifest in shortages of classrooms, toilets, and water.
“We call upon businesses, NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and all stakeholders to collaborate with us in addressing these pressing issues and ensuring a better future for our learners. The government cannot win the battle alone," she appealed.
Consul-General of China in Johannesburg, Pan Qingjiang with some of the performers at the prestigious event to usher in the Chinese Lunar New Year at Sandton.
Image: Supplied
On Sunday, IOL reported that the mood was electric, with a seamless fusion of Chinese and South African cultures at Sandton when Consul-General of China in Johannesburg, Pan Qingjiang hosted the prestigious event to usher in the Lunar New Year.
Several government officials from Gauteng and Free State – provinces served by the Chinese Consulate General situated in Joburg – joined the festivities which were also attended by members of local and international media, civic society groups, members of the academia, business and diplomats.
The Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, is the most important traditional festival of China which is celebrated across the People’s Republic of China around the world.
Last month, Spring Festival - social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year - was inscribed on the representative list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).
In his keynote address, Consul-General Pan said over the past year, under the guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa, the China-South Africa relationship has been elevated to an all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.
“Our sub-national friendly exchanges and practical cooperation in various fields with Gauteng and Free State have yielded new results,” he said.
“Looking into the new year, China will continue to make its utmost in full confidence to promote the high-quality development and to pursue high-standard opening up.
“China will continue to work with all countries including South Africa to promote friendship and cooperation, enhance mutual learning among different cultures, and build a community with a shared future for mankind, jointly creating a better future for the world,” said Pan, a veteran diplomat.
Consul-General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang with some of the guests at the event ushering the Lunar New Year.
Image: Supplied
The Chinese New Year will this year fall on Wednesday, January 29 and will be followed by several days of festivities which will culminate with the Lantern Festival in mid-February.
In Chinese tradition, each year is linked to an animal from the Chinese zodiac. There are 12 zodiac animals which include the snake, rat, dragon, ox, tiger, rabbit, horse, goat, and rooster.
For more than a decade, China has been South Africa’s biggest trading partner, and South Africa is China’s biggest trading partner on the African continent.
IOL