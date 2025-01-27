'No need to worry': SANDF says troops are safe as DRC rebels claim Goma has fallen

On Monday, after the rebels claimed to have overrun Goma, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the South Africans who are part of SADC peacekeepers deployed to DRC are safe in their bases.

The SANDF troops, deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), were engaged in a two-day battle to prevent the rebel group from advancing towards Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu.

IOL reported last week that in a tragic escalation of violence in DRC, nine members of the SANDF were killed, and several other soldiers were injured while serving in Sake, on a mission aimed at restoring stability and peace in the eastern region.

The South African National Defence (SANDF) says its members are safe in their bases, amid widespread reports that M23 rebels have seized the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

“I can only speak about where we are as the SA National Defence Force, and I have read the same reports that you are talking about. I have seen the statement from the militia M23. However, I will only talk of where we are as SANDF,” Dlamini spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“I had an engagement very early in the morning with our force commander who confirmed that they are safe, and they are in their bases. There is nothing to worry about their situation at the moment.”

Dlamini said additional updates around developments in Goma would be handled at a political level, particularly regarding the way forward for the South African troops.

“If indeed Goma has been taken over by the militia, I think discussions will have to take place between political principals as to what happens next. Remember, we are there as a peacekeeping force and not to fight anybody unless we are attacked,” he said.

Dlamini said if there are any changes on the direction of the mission, that is the purview of political protagonists.

Over the weekend, the SANDF had said the M23 rebels launched a full-scale assault with the objective of seizing Goma, but South African forces, alongside their regional counterparts, had mounted a determined resistance, ultimately repelling the insurgents.

"The M23 hostile forces had launched a full-scale attack on our troops with the intention of taking over Goma but were unable to advance due to the heroic resistance put up by our gallant fighters. Our forces were not only able to halt the M23 advancement but were able to push them back," the SANDF said in a statement.

The deadly confrontation resulted in the loss of seven SANDF members and two soldiers serving under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO). Several others sustained injuries, although the exact number is yet to be confirmed.

The SANDF is in the process of informing the families of the fallen soldiers.