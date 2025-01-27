MKP’s Mary Phadi stands firm on sexual harassment claims against Hlophe, says ‘bring a lie-detector if I am lying’

Former Mpumalanga MK party convener Mary Phadi has challenged the party's deputy president John Hlophe to take a lie-detector test in response to her allegations that he sexually harassed her during a campaign in the province.

Former Mpumalanga uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party convener Mary Phadi has challenged MK’s deputy president John Hlophe to take a lie-detector test in response to her allegations that he sexually harassed her during a campaign in the province.

She accused Hlophe of making unwanted sexual advances that she did not appreciate.

In a letter dated January 16 directed to the party president Jacob Zuma, which IOL has seen, Phadi expressed her displeasure with the events that relate to herself being victimised.

“I would like to put it on record that these accusations have been escalating since the Deputy President (Cde John Hlophe) made sexual advances towards me that I did not appreciate.

"As a leader in uMkhonto weSizwe I take the matters of ethics and morality very seriously and with the mandate to serve and deliver to our people,” the letter reads.

Phadi adds that she is being victimised and demonised as a woman since she refused to comply with the leader's alleged demands that she stay the night with him on August 4, 2024, as a favour.

This allegedly happened when Hlophe was sent to Mpumalanga to chair a leadership meeting.

“My refusal and unresponsiveness was the diplomatic drive to manage the situation. I feel that the persistent vilification and continued propaganda against me is a consequence of my refusal to give in to his advances,” she said.

Speaking to IOL, Phadi confirmed that the now circulating letter on social media was true and sent to Zuma.

Although MK did not deny or confirm the allegations, the party accused Phadi of being on a rampage to destroy the party’s reputation.

MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told IOL he was aware of the allegations against Hlophe.

Ndhlela explained how Hlophe was deployed to Mpumalanga to conduct a political assessment of the party and the leadership structures and issue a situational analysis political report with recommendations to the leadership for the party.

The report made recommendations for changes in the province’s leadership structures due to transgressions and financial misconduct.

Ndhlela did not comment more on the matter but said: “I could not get a comment from the DP because he is travelling. We need to also take into consideration that Mary Phadi is on a rampage to destroy the party, and she stops at nothing to get her way."

IOL reported in November that Phadi was fired over allegations of hiring hitmen and misappropriating funds.

Phadi was accused of allegedly hiring hitmen to kill a rival MK party member, General Tough Mdluli.

The party officially expelled her in December after a long battle in court over the allegations.

Responding to this, Phadi said: “They must get a lie detector test, with me and Hlophe, that is not a problem. I am not even worried about it. Why would I waste my time saying that? I don’t have a problem.

“That is how women are being killed and abused because the same people who want to protect someone are the people who push these things. I don’t care what they think.”

Phadi did not receive any response from the party regarding her letter and she did not open a sexual harassment case against Hlophe.

“I did not open a case because I was rushing and looking at the situation in Mpumalanga because I am trying to understand why so much propaganda,” she said.

According to Phadi, Hlophe was the first person to write her a letter to explain she must not be removed as a convener.

The new convener of Mpumalanga is advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the former public protector.

