Is the City of Cape Town moving its first council meeting to a virtual platform to protect JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg?

The City of Cape Town has changed its first City council meeting for this year to a virtual meeting after the South African Police Services (SAPS) raided the Democratic Alliance (DA) led municipal offices on Friday.

The offices raided were that of mayoral committee members, Alderman JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the raid was part of an investigation into the tender fraud matter in the construction sector within the City of Cape Town.

On Monday, GOOD Party secretary-general, Brett Herron said they were shocked to learn that the first City council meeting for 2025 has been changed to a virtual meeting due to “planned disruptions”.

Herron said they were informed through an email written by City Speaker, Felicity Purchase and sent to all councillors informing them that on Thursday, January 30, 2025, the meeting will be held on an online platform.

Herron claimed that the move was a veiled attempt to protect Smith and Limberg from public scrutiny.

"The Speaker is responsible to the people of Cape Town, but she has chosen to prioritise the will of her political party the DA. The GOOD Party maintains that Smith and Limberg should step down while the investigation unfolds," he said.

He added that their continued presence could impede the investigation or at least give the perception of being in a position to impede.

"The GOOD Party is however happy with the confirmation received from Speaker Purchase that the legal fees of those involved will not and have not been covered by the City.

"The provision for City-funded legal representation is only intended for cases arising out of an office bearer or staff member’s official duties. Any tender corruption, and the obstruction of justice, conduct does not constitute official duties," he said.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to place Smith and Limberg on suspension pending the outcome of a police investigation.

Following the raid, the mayor's office released a statement saying he had requested an urgent briefing from SAPS to understand the details of the matter and he will determine necessary actions once information has been received.

Questions have also been asked regarding Hill-Lewis’ handling of this case compared to how quickly he acted to remove Malusi Booi after his office was raided. Booi was suspended the next day as the investigation continued. He was then fired from Council eight days later.

Booi has appeared in court alongside eight co-accused in their alleged involvement in construction tender fraud worth a billion rand.

A reply from the Speaker had not been received by the time of going to press.

