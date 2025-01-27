‘Embarrassing option’: Defence union says negotiating with DRC rebels for SANDF exit probably the way out

The SA National Defence Union said a negotiation with rebels in the DRC for a safe exit for members of the SANDF is the probable option.

Calls have been mounting in South Africa for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members deployed in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to be withdrawn amid the rising number of casualties piling in the central African nation.

In an interview with IOL, national secretary of the SA National Defence Union (SANDU), advocate Pikkie Greeff said while his union does not make demands on operational matters, there are limited options on the table if the SANDF is to be pulled out of the troubled, mineral rich nation.

“We cannot make decisions or make demands over operational issues. The defence force, the command structure and the commander-in-chief (President Cyril Ramaphosa) must make those decisions. Obviously, there is logic that people would call for the soldiers to return home, to get them out of harm’s way and danger, but one must also bear in mind the practical realities.

“We are now between the devil and the blue sea as the saying goes. We are isolated there; we have no capability to go and rescue our members with a quick air extraction. Anything we would attempt now; we do not have the air capability at this stage to lift people out of any place.”