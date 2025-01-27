Defence Minister Angie Motshekga back from DRC, and will brief President Ramaphosa on the situation

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga was in the DRC last week.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga is back in South Africa, after her trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo last week, where she visited members of the SA National Defence (SANDF) deployed on a peacekeeping mission.

IOL reported last week that Motshekga’s trip to the vast nation located in central Africa began on Wednesday and would run until Saturday.

IOL also reported that in a tragic escalation of violence in DRC, nine members of the SANDF were killed, and several other soldiers were injured on Thursday and Friday, while serving in Sake.

The SANDF troops, deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), were engaged in days of battle to prevent the rebel group from advancing towards Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu.

On Monday, the M23 rebels claimed to have overrun the city of Goma.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the South African troops who are part of SADC peacekeepers deployed to DRC are safe.

He also confirmed that Motshekga is back in South Africa, and the minister would brief President Cyril Ramaphosa on what she gathered during her tour of DRC.

“Yes, she did travel, and she returned on Saturday,” said Dlamini.

“The minister has to first give a report to the commander-in-chief as to her observations and that will be taking place in due course. She will only be able to speak after that engagement with the commander-in-chief.”