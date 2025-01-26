Western Cape ANC demands suspension of DA councillors over fraud allegations

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has expressed deep concern following a recent raid conducted by the Western Cape Commercial Crimes Unit on the offices of Councillors JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg.

The investigation focused on allegations of tender fraud, adds to a growing pattern of corruption accusations within the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led City of Cape Town and other municipalities in the province.

The ANC has criticised the DA’s longstanding claim of governing “the best-governed city in the world,” pointing to recurring scandals as evidence of widespread mismanagement, corruption, and self-serving politics.

These allegations have placed the DA’s governance credentials under serious scrutiny.

“The DA’s national and provincial leadership, including Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen, must take responsibility and provide clarity on how they plan to address these serious allegations,” the ANC said in a statement.

The party further noted that the DA’s lack of response undermines public trust and raises questions about its commitment to accountability.

In light of the ongoing investigation, the ANC has demanded the immediate suspension of Councillors JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg until the inquiry is concluded.

According to the ANC, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis’s reported request for a briefing from the South African Police Service (SAPS) risks political interference and undermines the credibility of the investigation.

The ANC has criticised the DA’s governance in the Western Cape, highlighting persistent issues such as governance failures, illegal evictions, and neglect of marginalised communities.

The party stressed the need for transparency and accountability, particularly in a province already struggling with service delivery challenges.

The ANC Western Cape has outlined a set of demands to ensure justice and restore public confidence:

The suspension of all individuals currently under investigation for corruption.

A transparent account from the DA regarding any ongoing investigations into its leadership.

An end to any perceived or actual interference in SAPS investigations by the DA administration.

The ANC also called on the national Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure to ensure transparency in this case and to address potential links to broader corruption in the construction sector.

“The people of Cape Town deserve leadership that prioritises their needs, not the interests of a privileged few,” the ANC’s statement concluded. The party reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for transparency, accountability, and leadership that focuses on the needs of the most vulnerable communities.

As investigations continue, the ANC has vowed to monitor developments closely and hold the DA accountable to ensure that governance in the Western Cape reflects the principles of integrity and public service.

IOL