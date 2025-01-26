Transformation fund, land expropriation bill take centre stage at ANC legotla

The ANC National Executive Committee's second day of dialogue at Emperor's Palace has highlighted urgent discussions on the party's future amid various challenges. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers.

The African National Congress National (ANC) Executive Committee (NEC) which on Sunday held its second of the three-day annual ANC NEC lekgotla taking place at Emperor's Palace in Kempton Park has seen party members engaged in various commissions and discussions.

This being the party’s second legotla since the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU), NEC members are confronted with a number of issues, including the recent reconfiguration of the KZN and Gauteng PECs, as well as the recently signed Expropriation of Land Bill , which has left the GNU deeply divided.

This was evident during a press briefing on Sunday, in which the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau spoke frankly about some within the GNU who are trying to challenge the R100 billion transformation fund announced he announced recently.

The fund sparked widespread controversy after Tau unveiled plans to establish a R100-billion “transformation fund” aimed at bridging the financial gap for marginalised communities, those living in rural and township areas, among others.

“ I recently received a call from one particular minister asking if we are discussion the issue of the transformation fund. That same MP released a statement saying we are imposing the transformation fund on them. This matter has not been engaged or discussed in Parliament because it is still in the DTIC and it will go to other departments in terms of engagements and will also go to society for engagement,” he said.

Tau said there is a deliberate effort to undermine government’s intention to address some of the socio-economic issues affecting black South Africans.

“It is a bit of a challenge when a significant issue is related to transformation is undermined through an orchestrated effort of introducing a debate on a document that has not been published but we have said yes we are discussing it. The ANC has said we need to accelerate economic transformation in the country and improve the mechanisms of accelerating transformation,’ he added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, ANC's Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula addressed the media and defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to enact the Expropriation Act.

Mbalula said that the Expropriation Act provides South Africa with a legal framework to address historical injustices adding that the act enabled the expropriation of land in the public interest, including for land reform and socio-economic development.

“The problem is that opposition political parties have outmanoeuvred themselves.They know how legislations processed. The President signed NHI before GNU. He signed the BELA Act after. Now he has signed the Expropriation Act. The DA should have known and said all the bills they disagree with should be started afresh. But they did not do that,’ said Mbalula.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address, also on Saturday said Lekgotla presents the party with an opportunity to assess the progress that the movement has made in using state power to pursue the National Democratic Revolution.

"The ANC NEC Lekgotla presents us with an opportunity to assess the progress that the movement has made in using state power to pursue the National Democratic Revolution. It also gives us an opportunity to come up with proposals that can enhance our work both in the ANC as well as in government," Ramaphosa stated.

