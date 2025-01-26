Ramokgopa: Load reduction now the focus after 300 days without load shedding

South Africa has gone 300 days without load shedding but Electricity and Energy Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa admits that the new face of the blackout, load reduction, continues to thrive in the society.

Load reduction is a measure implemented by the utility in which specific areas are temporarily disconnected from the power supply to regulate demand and maintain grid stability.

Despite efforts to eliminate load shedding, many South Africans remain without electricity, with citizens voicing frustration over prolonged outages, sometimes lasting up to 10 hours per week.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday, Ramokgopa said the utility, in collaboration with municipalities, is working tirelessly to address the issue.

He noted that three interventions have been introduced to tackle the problem.

“In theory, we have not achieved universal access in the 30 years of democracy, although we have made significant advances. So those are the interventions we’re making,” Ramokgopa said.

“The next frontier is to apply the same level of effort that resolved load shedding to load reduction. That’s the message to households—resolving load reduction is our top priority,” he added.

The ANC is currently holding a three-day NEC Lekgotla in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni. The gathering focuses on strengthening the party, developing strategies to promote discipline, stability, and unity, and addressing corruption within its ranks.

