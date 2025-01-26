Ramaphosa stands firm on ANC policies amid ructions in the GNU with the DA

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to pursue and implement his party’s policies within the government of national unity (GNU), particularly in land, health and education, despite opposition from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The two parties are at odds over the recent signing of the Expropriation Act, which Ramaphosa signed into law last week.

The Act outlines the procedures by which the state may expropriate land in the public interest without providing compensation.

The DA has strongly opposed the legislation, describing it as unconstitutional and vowing to take legal action against it. The party has also voiced its opposition to the National Health Insurance (NHI) and the Basic Education Laws Amendments (BELA) Acts.

Addressing the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla on Saturday in Kempton Park, Ramaphosa said the ANC remained resolute despite criticism, particularly from the DA.

“Even in the GNU, we have a clear obligation and a task to implement the policies, decisions and measures that seek to advance the National Democratic Revolution (NDR) and, more importantly, to advance the interests of our people through the various decisions we have taken, are taking and will continue to take—whether related to education, health or land,” he said.

Ramaphosa urged critics, including the DA, to reconsider their doubts about the GNU, stating that the ANC's mission was progressing as planned.

“Those who have been doubtful about the efficacy of our participation in the GNU, and even doubting whether we will be able to continue executing the policies of our movement that are meant to advance the interests of our people, will have to see whether we are deviating or staying the course—and we are staying the course,” he said.

The lekgotla will focus on strengthening the ANC, developing strategies to promote discipline, stability and unity, and addressing corruption within the party.

