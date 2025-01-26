‘Only the DA can tell me to resign,’ Macpherson hits back at Mashatile as rifts in the GNU over Expropriation Bill widen

ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for the resignation of Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson over his refusal to implement the recently signed Expropriation Bill. The dispute has deepened tensions within the government of national unity (GNU), with the DA vowing to challenge the law in court.

Mashatile’s remarks follow President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the Expropriation Bill into law, which nullifies the 1975 Expropriation Act. The newly enacted legislation grants state agencies the authority to expropriate property in the public interest.

“If Minister Macpherson doesn't want to implement the law, he must resign because it means he doesn't belong there. We are not going to allow any minister in government to do as they like. We are appointed and accountable to the president; we implement the laws of the land,” Mashatile said.

He added that while the government of national unity (GNU) was functioning well, it was being undermined by "silly people."

“There are people who want to mess up, and the president must deal with them decisively,” he said.

In response, Macpherson stated: “There’s only one person who will tell me to resign from the government, and that is the leader of this party. No other leader or member of another political party will tell me when or how I should resign.”

He firmly reiterated his opposition to expropriation without compensation.

“As the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, there will be NO expropriation of private property without compensation on my watch. The guarantee of property rights under Section 25 of the Constitution is not up for debate and is non-negotiable,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Mashatile made his remarks during his speech at the ANC's January 8 Statement event, held at the Fezile Dabi Stadium in Parys on Saturday.

The dispute has escalated tensions between the ANC and the DA, with the latter threatening to challenge the Expropriation Act in court. The DA argues that the legislation is unconstitutional.

Addressing the media in Cape Town on Saturday, DA leader John Steenhuisen expressed frustration, saying the party was tired of being treated as “spectators” within the GNU.

“The ANC in the GNU has taken to openly disrespecting partners and undermining the trust upon which any coalition government is built. It is arrogant and disrespectful. It is a symptom of a lack of respect accorded to coalition partners and the founding agreement,” Steenhuisen said.

The DA has also declared a formal dispute over the Expropriation Bill and the National Health Insurance (NHI) legislation.

