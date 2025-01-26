King’s letter dismissing spokesperson was authentic- Cogta

Prince Simphiwe Zulu bowing before the king at the recent Umkhosi woSelwa ceremony. Cogta has confirmed his dismissal. Picture: Supplied

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has removed prince Simphiwe Zulu from its payroll following his dismissal as a spokesperson by the king.

The department confirmed on Sunday that it has actioned the king’s request to relieve the prince of all his duties. The department’s spokesperson Senzo Mzila said the department has followed the king’s instructions. As the king’s representative both in Cogta and in the house of traditional leaders, the prince was drawing his salary the government.

“The department has actioned the request received from His Majesty's office,” said Mzila.

The department’s confirmation means that the letter that was leaked to the social media platforms which the king’s office could not confirm because he was on cultural seclusion was indeed authentic.

In the letter, the king accused the prince of failing to execute his duties in a satisfactory manner. The king said the prince was not accessible to the media on numerous occasions due to his unavailability, saying his unavailability had led to one-sided and often not factual public reports, tarnishing the reputation of the royal house and the king himself.

“Such outcomes are unacceptable and compromise the dignity and integrity of the royal house,” read the letter

The king also accused the prince of not attending communications from the Ingonyama Trust Board and government which were intended for the king's attention, blaming the prince for fallout with both Ingonyama Trust Board and Land Reform Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso.

“Your actions and omissions have undermined the effective administration of my office and strained critical relationships, both within the royal house and with external entities. These behaviours are deemed unacceptable and inexcusable. In light of the above, I hereby relieve you of all duties,” concludes the letter.

The prince represented the king in the provincial and national house of traditional leaders as well as in the provincial Cogta.

Attempts to get the prince were unsuccessful. The king has not yet appointed the spokesperson and the traditional prime minister who also act as a spokesperson.

