EFF and ATM demand accountability for fallen SANDF soldiers in DRC clash

The EFF and ATM have raised serious concerns over the South African government’s handling of the deaths of nine SANDF soldiers in the DRC, calling for accountability and better support for troops as tensions escalate in the war-torn region. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) have strongly condemned the South African government’s response following the tragic deaths of nine soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) during a fierce skirmish with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This call for accountability comes amid unsettling reports that the soldiers were not only unsupported but also faced serious logistical challenges, including running out of provisions.

In a heartfelt statement on Sunday, EFF Member of Parliament Carl Niehaus expressed the party’s deep shock and sorrow over the loss of these “heroic” soldiers deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMDRC) and the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission (MONUSCO) in the North Kivu Province. The conflict, notorious for its volatility, has simmered for over three years, with the Congolese army facing off against M23 rebel fighters.

Reports indicate that the fighting escalated significantly over the last week, particularly on Thursday and Friday, as clashes erupted near the cities of Sake and Goma. In addition to the fatalities, media sources have confirmed that at least 18 soldiers sustained injuries in the conflict.

Niehaus directed sharp criticism toward Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, accusing her of withholding critical information regarding the incident.

He highlighted that it was only after the South African National Defence Union (SANDU) released a preliminary statement confirming the deaths that SANDF attempted to communicate about the situation. “The ongoing silence of the President [Cyril Ramaphosa], who is attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, comes across as indifferent and callous in light of such immense loss,” he added.

The EFF condemned what they termed a “lack of respect” for the fallen soldiers, arguing that the government’s communication failure undermines public trust in both the SANDF and its ability to effectively manage crises. “Our soldiers who laid down their lives deserve more than the contemptuous silence of the SANDF and their Commander-in-Chief,” stated Niehaus, criticising the government’s brief media statement as inadequate and lacking in substance.

Joining the EFF in their outcry, Vuyo Zungula, the leader of the African Transformation Movement, emphasised the need for introspection regarding the military’s deteriorating operational capacity. He expressed alarm over the policies and conditions resulting in the soldiers' untimely deaths, identifying inadequate resources and declining equipment reliability as serious concerns.

“It is unacceptable that our soldiers are deployed in high-stakes situations without the necessary support and tools to ensure their safety and success,” stated Zungula.

The DA, in a statement also indicated that the latest incident has renewed its call for the SA troops to be withdrawn from the DRC with the party also slamming the department for its lack of communication and questioning its preparedness amid years of budget cuts.

The party also called on the minister to urgently brief Parliament on the deteriorating and calamitous situation in the DRC, with 9 soldiers killed in action and many more wounded in the past two days.

“As our hearts go out to their families, we will not rest until we get answers and we hear a plan from the Minister to safeguard the SA base and personnel on the ground.

“It is unacceptable that while SA soldiers are marched to their deaths, while the President, who ordered the deployment, sit locked in internal party scuffles, fighting internal party battles, at the ANC Lekgotla,” said Chris Hattingh, the DA spokesperson on Defence and Military Veterans.

Attempts to get comment from the department of defence through its spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini were unsuccessful at the time of going to print.

On Sunday, the department extended its condolences to the families of nine members with the department saying the M23 forces had launched a full-scale attack on the troops with the intention of taking over Goma.

"The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, the deputy ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Major-General retired Bantu Holomisa and Mr Richard Hlophe, together with the acting secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede, and the chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, send their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire defence family," said Dlamini.

