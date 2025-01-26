ANC confirms five NEC members summoned for misconduct and corruption charges

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that five ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) members including Zizi Kodwa, Obed Bapela, Cedric Frolic, Malusi Gigaba and David Mahlobo will appear before the disciplinary committee on State Capture charges and misconduct.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that five ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) members including Zizi Kodwa, Obed Bapela, Cedric Frolic, Malusi Gigaba and David Mahlobo will appear before the disciplinary committee on State Capture charges and misconduct.

The party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) served the members with letters to appear before the committee to explain why they did not attend the hearing when they were first notified.

A date has not yet been set for their appearances. Of the five members, four were implicated in then Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s Commission of Inquiry.

They are involved in alleged corruption. Bapela will appear on a separate matter for misconduct and undermining the party’s credibility.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of NEC Lekgotla, Mbalula said members will be charged for not toeing the party line and thinking that they can do as they please.

The ANC is currently holding a three-day meeting in Kempton Park.

“We are going to act on others who have shown wayward behaviour thinking that we are in a place where they can do as they wish…

“Anyone who crosses the line, the organisation must act,” he said.

Kodwa, a former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, recently appeared in court, accused of receiving bribes worth R1.6 million.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since withdrawn Kodwa but he would still appear before the committee over the allegations.

He also had to step aside from the ANC to allow the investigation into his alleged role in the scandal.

In a bid to clear his name, Kodwa has approached the Pretoria High Court to review and set aside the findings and recommendations against him.

He believes the findings are negative and tarnished his reputation.

Another former minister, Malusi Gigaba, was implicated in the Zondo Commission’s report, which highlighted multiple instances of alleged improper conduct during his tenure.

This includes receiving money from the Gupta family. But Gigaba denied the claims.

The Joint Standing Committee on Ethics of Parliament gave its approval to Cedric Frolick, who currently chairs the National Assembly's committees.

The NDC has not yet seen him, nevertheless.

The current Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, was highlighted in the report for his work as State Security Minister.

He has been accused of receiving large quantities of money on several occasions and of being involved in initiatives to support former President Jacob Zuma's agenda.

Obed Bapela would face the disciplinary committee with chances of having their membership terminated, Mbalula confirmed.

Bapela was removed from the subcommittee last year following his unauthorised trip to Morocco, where he spoke on behalf of the party without prior approval from the leadership.

This occurred despite the ANC's stance opposing Morocco's occupation of Western Sahara.

The ANC promised to deal with defiant members who wanted to bring the party into disrepute.

[email protected]

IOL Politics