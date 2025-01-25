Will Mayor Hill-Lewis suspend JP Smith after civic centre raids?

The recent raids at the Cape Town Civic Centre have sparked speculation about whether Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will take action, including the possible suspension of Mayco member Alderman JP Smith.

Politically, Smith is the mayor’s boss but in the council, the roles are reversed.

After the SAPS Provincial Commercial Crimes detectives searched the offices of DA councillors Smith and Mayco member (MMC) for Energy, Xanthea Limberg, on Friday, political parties called for their suspension.

Spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the investigation was related to the construction mafia and tender fraud.

“I can confirm that a 30-year-old male was arrested at the civic centre for defeating the ends of justice by withholding evidence. He is scheduled to appear at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once charged.”

He stated that they would not release any further information pertaining to the case at this stage.

Hill-Lewis said he requested an urgent briefing from the SAPS to understand the details of this matter and will determine the necessary further actions once this has been received.

Party leaders asked the mayor to be consistent in handling such matters.

In March 2023, police raided former MMC Malusi Booi’s office while he was still in the Human Settlements portfolio.

He was suspended the next day as the investigation continued. He was then fired from the council eight days later.

The GOOD Party secretary-general Brett Herron said Hill-Lewis has to share with the public what the MMCs are being investigated for and when he became aware.

“The personal relationship between Smith and Limberg only adds more fuel and speculation to an unexplained fire.

“Hill-Lewis must also explain whether Smith and Limberg will be suspended, as he did with Booi, and removed from their offices. If the investigation involves city matters or corruption, then they cannot be in office.

“Their continued presence could impede the investigation or at least give the perception of being in a position to impede.

“The logical and consistent action would be to immediately suspend them.”

National Coloured Congress councillor Hanif Loonat asked the Mmyor not to interfere with the investigation and to stand back and let the process be undertaken.

“We are now going to test the mayor and see if he is consistent in his application.”

Political analyst Professor Sethulego Matebesi said this was a difficult dynamic between Hill-Lewis and Smith.

“The normal disciplinary processes don’t apply to politicians, so it all depends on whether logic applies and then due processes will be followed.

“Sometimes it comes down to if there is tremendous pressure that action should be taken.

“If an office has been raided because of an investigation, you can’t suspend anybody; but unless there is incriminating evidence, which brings the municipality into disrepute. Action will then have to be taken.

“It’s still early stages, and there might have been allegations which are now being investigated.”

Matebesi said sometimes in such cases, it depends on the political position of an individual.

“How close he is to those in power, then perhaps he will get off scot-free - there will be no suspension, but then that would bring in the question of ethical leadership, consistency, and consequence management. It seems as if it all depends on who you are within the DA or other political structures, and then you may become untouchable.”

Another political analyst, Tessa Dooms, said the mayor should put the city first.

“The South African government is deeply politicised and is becoming a problem because people have to make decisions whether they follow political mandates or government roles.

“This is not unique to the DA, to have someone who is their political senior but is accountable to them and the State. This practice is that when it comes to governance, your political ranking in the party has nothing to do with the governance arrangement.

“Even if you are the president of your party but you find yourself in the position where you are in government and you are less senior than someone in your party, your job is to follow the State guidelines for reporting lines and not the party lines. People must separate party and State when it comes to who they see as their seniors and who they report to and the State must always come first.

“The fact that your political principal happens to be the person who by law you have the right to sanction to not get in the way of you executing that right because of the oath of the office you have taken.

“The mayor must put the city before the party. And he must do the right thing when it comes to holding JP accountable.”

