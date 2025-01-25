Three SANDF soldiers killed in DRC: SANDU demands government transparency

Three SANDF members lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In a tragic turn of events, three South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on January 23, 2025.

The incident has also left at least 14 other SANDF members injured, underscoring the inherent risks faced by those tasked with maintaining peace and stability in conflict zones.

The South African National Defence Union (SANDU) has expressed its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen soldiers.

Many of these brave individuals, who served with unwavering dedication, were members of SANDU.

The incident, however, has raised pressing questions about the government's handling of communication regarding the casualties.

Critics have highlighted the concerning lack of transparency and delays in informing the public and relevant authorities about the developments in the DRC.

Pikkie Greef, National Secretary of SANDU, voiced his frustration over the lack of timely communication:

“Soldiers deserve more than silence. Their sacrifices and injuries demand immediate acknowledgment and action from our leaders. It is unacceptable for such critical information to be delayed or withheld. We need answers, and we need them now.”

The union has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the SANDF, to address the nation directly about the ongoing crisis.

They stressed the need for clear communication, decisive action, and a demonstration of respect for the soldiers and their families during this difficult time.

The delay in acknowledging such incidents not only disrespects the sacrifices made by military personnel but also erodes public trust in the government's ability to manage the crisis effectively.

SANDU has urged the government to prioritise transparency and accountability to honour the commitment of those who serve.

The union said this tragic loss serves as a sobering reminder of the immense sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform.

IOL