Patricia van der Ross reflects on her new role after leaving Cape Town Mayco

Councillor Patricia van der Ross was removed as a Mayoral Committee Member for Community Service and Health and replaced on Thursday. File Picture: Phando Jikelo / Independent Newspapers

Former Cape Town Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said she looks forward to her future after her removal.

The proportional councillor was moved on Thursday from the committee and has now been deployed in Heideveld.

She said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis informed her before he made a public announcement that she would be replaced by Councillor Francine Higham.

Van der Ross said her new role in the community is something that she enjoys.

“I had the title for three years but in the 10 years before, I was doing community engagements.

“I am a positive person, I think people want me to be angry but I understand how the system works and the structure. I also understand that it is the mayor’s prerogative to make those decisions.

“I have been in the system for 14 years, I cannot now be angry at stuff.”

She stated she had no warning before the restructuring.

“In all systems and politics you don’t get pre-warnings about restructuring.

“The mayor sat me down and he said to me that he’s going to make some changes and I said ‘Ok’, I’m waiting for the next best thing. By nature, I’m not the person who gets angry and frustrated, things like this can’t get me down.”

Van der Ross is now working with the community of Heideveld.

“I can’t motivate people if I am demotivated. I want to show the women in Cape Town we can rise above anything. I’m a PR councillor, I am allocated to Ward 44, in Heideveld and I am excited, this is a new area. I want to see the different scenarios and the things we are dealt with. I am from the Lotus River area, and I want to see different vibes and how we can build in that side of the world. It’s a venture.

“I believe God has a plan and purpose for everything, and I know He is in control of my life; I have nothing to worry about.”

On Thursday, Hill-Lewis appointed Higham, who has been at the forefront of the efforts to expand Safe Space shelter in the CBD.

“As the ward councillor for parts of the City Bowl and Bo-Kaap, Francine also has important insight into the daily challenges the city faces in our mission to ensure quality community facilities and parks for Capetonians.

“She also brings years of communications experience from both the private sector and government to help us consolidate the societal partnerships needed in this critical community service delivery portfolio.

“My thanks to Councillor Patricia van der Ross for her work in this portfolio, and I wish her all the best in her continued work serving the residents of Subcouncil 6 and the broader metro as a member of various portfolio committees.”

Hill-Lewis added that Higham has served as the councillor for Ward 77 since 2021, as well as at the Portfolio Committee for Community Services and Health.

She previously worked in the Provincial Ministry for Finance and Economic Opportunities and various private sector communications roles prior to this.

[email protected]