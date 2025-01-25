Mbalula accuses DA of trying to 'put the brakes on transformation' in GNU

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the Democratic Alliance (DA) joined the government of national unity (GNU) to “put brakes on transformation.”

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the Democratic Alliance (DA) joined the government of national unity (GNU) to “put brakes on transformation.”

Mbalula made the remarks during a media briefing, responding to questions about the DA’s conduct in the coalition government. The DA has so far opposed three bills signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the most recent being the Expropriation Act. The party has threatened legal action against the Act, arguing that it is unconstitutional.

“I am not going to use this language that if they don’t want to, they can go, no… It is clear to me that they wanted to put brakes on transformation. If they get frustrated and do not succeed, they will embark on other ways,” Mbalula said.

He added that the DA was aware of the challenges within the GNU when they joined, just as the ANC was.

The DA has opposed the Basic Education Laws Amendments (BELA) Act, the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, and the Expropriation Act.