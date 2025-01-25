Mbalula accuses DA of trying to 'put the brakes on transformation' in GNU
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the Democratic Alliance (DA) joined the government of national unity (GNU) to “put brakes on transformation.”
Mbalula made the remarks during a media briefing, responding to questions about the DA’s conduct in the coalition government. The DA has so far opposed three bills signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the most recent being the Expropriation Act. The party has threatened legal action against the Act, arguing that it is unconstitutional.
“I am not going to use this language that if they don’t want to, they can go, no… It is clear to me that they wanted to put brakes on transformation. If they get frustrated and do not succeed, they will embark on other ways,” Mbalula said.
He added that the DA was aware of the challenges within the GNU when they joined, just as the ANC was.
The DA has opposed the Basic Education Laws Amendments (BELA) Act, the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, and the Expropriation Act.
The BELA Act seeks to amend sections of the South African Schools Act (SASA), focusing on administrative and management processes at the school level. Key provisions include making Grade R compulsory, revising admission and language policies, addressing school disruptions, regulating homeschooling, and strengthening governance accountability.
The NHI Act aims to provide access to both public and private healthcare sectors, ensuring that services are within reach for all citizens.
The Expropriation Act provides for the expropriation of land and other property for public and specific purposes, as well as related matters.
Speaking at a media briefing on Saturday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party is urgently seeking to "reset" the GNU agreement, emphasising that they are partners, not spectators.
Ramaphosa’s signing of the Expropriation Bill into law has sparked public outrage, particularly from the DA, which has vowed to challenge it in court.
“This is a direct attack on the constitutional rights of South Africans,” the party said.
In a letter to Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen objected to the bill’s signing, citing Section 19 of the GNU Statement of Intent. Clause 19 outlines the procedures to be followed when disagreements arise within the coalition, with Clause 19.3 stating that "sufficient consensus" requires parties representing 60% of National Assembly seats to agree. Currently, the ANC and the DA are the only parties in the GNU that together hold 60% of seats.
The Expropriation Act has also led to tensions between Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson and his deputy, Sihle Zikalala.
Mbalula urged ministers to focus on their roles and serve the public effectively.
