GNU on the brink: DA declares formal dispute over ANC’s unilateral decisions on Expropriation Bill, NHI

Tensions within the Government of National Unity (GNU) are reaching breaking point as the Democratic Alliance (DA) accuses the African National Congress (ANC) of sidelining coalition partners and undermining key agreements. The DA has formally invoked a dispute resolution mechanism, warning that the coalition could unravel if issues are not resolved.

The Government of National Unity (GNU) is facing its most significant crisis yet, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) invoking a formal dispute resolution clause over what it describes as the ANC's "arrogant and disrespectful" approach to coalition governance.

In a strongly worded statement on Saturday, the DA accused the ANC of disregarding key coalition agreements and treating its partners as mere spectators rather than equal stakeholders.

The latest friction follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to sign the contentious Expropriation Bill into law despite objections from Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean MacPherson, a DA Cabinet Minister, who argued that the legislation was unconstitutional.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has written to President Ramaphosa, demanding a reset in relations and warning that without urgent intervention, the GNU could collapse less than a year into its existence.

“The President needs to accept that his party is now just another minority party, and that the DA are partners in the GNU. If we cannot fulfil our mandate inside the GNU, we will have to seriously consider our next steps,” Steenhuisen said.

The DA's move comes amid mounting frustrations over several key policy decisions, including the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.

According to Steenhuisen, the President ignored repeated requests for engagement on the matter, further straining the already fragile coalition.

Adding to the tensions, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos has caused ire in the DA.

The DA claims that Motsoaledi "declared war" on South Africans opposed to the NHI, further illustrating what they see as a growing lack of respect within the coalition.

The cracks in the GNU have been increasingly visible in recent weeks, with the DA arguing that the ANC is unilaterally pushing policies that do not reflect the collaborative spirit of the coalition agreement signed in June 2024. Among those was Ramaphosa signing the Bela Act.

The coalition agreement, which served as the foundation for the DA’s support of Ramaphosa's re-election, was meant to ensure that all parties had a say in governance, given the ANC's failure to secure a parliamentary majority.

“The Government of National Unity is not a project of politicians. It gives expression to the will of the people, who clearly said they want parties to genuinely work together,” Steenhuisen said.

With the DA now invoking Clause 19 of the coalition agreement – which outlines a procedure for handling disputes – political analysts warn that the GNU is at a crossroads.

Clause 19 requires consensus from parties representing at least 60% of seats in the National Assembly, a threshold achievable only with agreement between the ANC and DA.

Political commentators suggest that this standoff could signal the beginning of a deeper unraveling of the coalition, with the DA hinting that its future in the GNU is not guaranteed should the ANC continue to pursue a unilateral agenda.

As tensions mount, the DA has also reached out to other coalition partners, including the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), which has publicly opposed the Expropriation Act, seeking broader support for their position.

