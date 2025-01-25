ANC heads to Lekgotla divided over Ramaphosa's replacement, election losses and GNU

The recent reconfiguration of ANC structures in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), The succession debate around President Cyril Ramaphosa, corruption scandals and renewal are some of the biggest issues confronting the ANC as it prepares to hold its Lekgotla this weekend.

The recent reconfiguration of ANC structures in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), The succession debate around President Cyril Ramaphosa, corruption scandals and renewal are some of the biggest issues confronting the ANC as it prepares to hold its Lekgotla this weekend.

The party will hold the meeting in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni from Saturday until Monday.

The formation of the government of national unity (GNU) casts a dark shadow over the ANC leadership as discontent from members and alliance partners continue to swirl.

The division deepened last weekend when the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) decided to reconfigure Gauteng and KZN provincial executive committees (PECs) for their poor performance in the May 29 general elections.

ANC stalwarts and former ministers, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Sibusiso Ndebele, Jeff Radebe, Bathabile Dlamini and Bheki Cele, are among the key senior figures being considered to reconfigure the provinces.

According to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, it was tough decision to reach the reconfiguration decision.

But he warned PEC leaders not to engage with the media following the recent decision.

The PECs matter was put to rest but the other issue was Ramaphosa’s succession.

Although names were not put forward, the succession debate divided the NEC into smaller pockets.

Sources within the NEC told IOL that their meeting was a heated discussion as the members were accused of wanting to dissolve the PECs for them to emerge ahead of the party’s 2027 elective conference.

Mbalula and the second secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa were said to be the ones pushing for the disbandment of the structures.

“It was a heated one because some members in the meeting including Mbalula were called for their flops and conduct. That's another issue we faced there because no one wants to take accountability for their actions,” the source said.

Mbalula is among those likely to go head-on with Deputy President Paul Mashatile to replace Ramaphosa after the election conference.

The names of Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa, Gauteng Provincial Chair Panyaza Lesufi, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola have also been brought up several times in discussions about the top job.

According to the ANC, Lekgotla will focus on the implementation of the ANC Manifesto, the renewal and rebuilding of the organization, and strategic interventions to tackle pressing socio-economic challenges.

Discussions will emphasise inclusive economic growth, basic service delivery, and the fight against poverty, corruption, and inequality.

[email protected]

IOL Politics