Zille vs Steenhuisen: Big leadership shake up on the cards for DA

There is growing dissatisfaction with John Steenhuisen's leadership, according to sources within the Democratic Alliance (DA). There are rumours that a group led by Helen Zille is attempting to remove Steenhuisen from office

There is growing dissatisfaction with John Steenhuisen's leadership, according to sources within the Democratic Alliance (DA).

IOL understands that a group led by Helen Zille is attempting to remove Steenhuisen from office.

Steenhuisen is rumoured to be replaced by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

A source within the DA told IOL that several members were not happy with Steenhuisen’s leadership style, especially after entering government.

Arrogance is one of the many reasons why they don’t want him.

“It might be all and good but his time is limited. We don’t want him anymore, he is weak and needs to be replaced. We need leadership to take us forward,” a source said.

Steenhuisen defeated former Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse to win reelection as the leader of the DA in 2023.

Though he is currently the Government of National Unity's (GNU) Minister of Agriculture, there has been increasing conjecture about his party leadership.

Given the potential for his dismissal before the end of his 2026 term, some have raised concerns that his job may be in threat.

However, DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer dismissed the claims, saying the constitution prescribed an elective conference at least every three years.

This is according to Section 6.1.2 of the DA’s constitution. The last Congress was held in April 2023, and the next one is scheduled on the DA calendar for April 2026.

“It is my constitutional duty to convene congresses based on this time frame,” he stated.

“The DA constitution (Section 6.2.6.6) also requires that the DA hold a policy conference, comprising an extended Federal Council, at least a year before a general election.

“The DA's calendar over the next two years includes all these constitutionally prescribed markers. Media speculation suggesting otherwise has no foundation in any decision-making structure of the party.”

Meyer added that he was determined to implement the provisions of the federal constitution and end media speculation about an early federal congress.

Hill-Lewis declared his loyalty to Steenhuisen, saying he would not challenge him if he will be vying for the top post.

[email protected]

IOL Politics