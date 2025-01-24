Jacob Zuma has praised the bloc as a tool for reshaping global systems and reducing dependence on the West.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has expressed strong support for the expansion of BRICS, emphasising its potential to reshape global dynamics and reduce reliance on Western-dominated systems.

In an interview with RT, Zuma praised BRICS for fostering inclusive international relationships. “I think that’s absolutely wonderful. BRICS is moving, and we need BRICS. BRICS is doing business relationships with everybody else,” he said.

He also highlighted the willingness of African nations to align with the bloc. According to Zuma, such initiatives could alleviate global disparities, ensuring that “people do not starve in some countries while others have excess wealth they don’t know how to spend.”

Among other topics, Jacob Zuma mentioned the issue of media freedom. When questioned about censors targeting RT, ha firmly opposed it, arguing that suppressing voices is unjustifiable. “Why should people be stopped from saying what they’re saying when others can say anything they want?” he asked. He described such actions as “unjustified.”

When talking about forms neocolonialism takes today, Zuma addressed recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who accused certain African nations of being ungrateful for his country’s military involvement in the Sahel region.