WATCH: BRICS holds key to global balance, says Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma has praised the bloc as a tool for reshaping global systems and reducing dependence on the West.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma has expressed strong support for the expansion of BRICS, emphasising its potential to reshape global dynamics and reduce reliance on Western-dominated systems.
In an interview with RT, Zuma praised BRICS for fostering inclusive international relationships. “I think that’s absolutely wonderful. BRICS is moving, and we need BRICS. BRICS is doing business relationships with everybody else,” he said.
He also highlighted the willingness of African nations to align with the bloc. According to Zuma, such initiatives could alleviate global disparities, ensuring that “people do not starve in some countries while others have excess wealth they don’t know how to spend.”
Among other topics, Jacob Zuma mentioned the issue of media freedom. When questioned about censors targeting RT, ha firmly opposed it, arguing that suppressing voices is unjustifiable. “Why should people be stopped from saying what they’re saying when others can say anything they want?” he asked. He described such actions as “unjustified.”
When talking about forms neocolonialism takes today, Zuma addressed recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who accused certain African nations of being ungrateful for his country’s military involvement in the Sahel region.
Macron dismissed claims linking France’s colonial history to ongoing issues. “Ever since France came to colonise Africa, it has never made it better,” Zuma stated, accusing the former metropole of maintaining control over the continent’s resources and economies, even after decolonisation.
He noted that France’s strategy of leaving military forces in former colonies and influencing resource allocation had led to widespread dissatisfaction and recent coups. “This is what has led to the recent coups. So, it’s a wrong statement,” Zuma said in response to Macron’s comments.
Zuma stressed that the continent is at a turning point, with the potential to unite and take control of its development. However, the West “would want to keep Africa down so that they are able to benefit from Africa, to control Africa” he remarked, emphasising the importance of ensuring that its resources remain under the control of African nations.
He called for a shift in global trade dynamics, asserting that Western nations must “buy, not take, our resources here.”
