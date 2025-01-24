Opposition parties demand answers from Cape Town mayor after police raid offices in tender fraud probe

Several political parties said they demand answers and swift action after the South African Police Services (SAPS) raided the Democratic Alliance (DA) led municipal offices of the City of Cape Town on Friday.

The offices raided were that of mayoral committee members, Alderman JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the raid was part of an investigation into the tender fraud matter in the construction sector within the City of Cape Town.

Following the raid, GOOD Party secretary-general, Brett Herron said his party was shocked to learn that police investigators descended on the 6th floor of the Cape Town Civic Centre.

"The GOOD Party believes that no one is above the law, and we urge the mayor and his officials to cooperate fully with the police," said Herron.

Furthermore, Herron said the party demands an explanation from the DA and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

"The mayor and the administration must have been aware of an investigation in which these two MMCs were allegedly implicated. Hill-Lewis has a duty to share with the public what they are under investigation for and when he became aware," added Herron.

"If the investigation involves City matters or corruption, then they cannot be in office," he said.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape called Hill-Lewis to take immediate action by suspending Smith and Limberg.

"If he is genuinely committed to running a clean administration, he must put these officials on suspension to prevent any potential interference with ongoing investigations. Delaying action while awaiting briefings from SAPS is unacceptable; the integrity of the investigation must remain paramount," said ANC regional spokesperson, Akhona Jonginamba.

Jonginamba added that the people of Cape Town deserve leaders who are accountable, transparent, and dedicated to serving the public interest.

"We will not stand by while corruption erodes the fabric of our community. We demand a government that is free from the grasp of criminal elements and extortionists, one that prioritises the welfare of its citizens above all else."

Meanwhile, the DA said details were limited and we will only release a comprehensive statement until the facts, context, and investigation details are better known.

"However, we are aware that no arrests have been made. We will monitor the situation closely and await further developments," the party said in a terse statement.

In a separate statement, the mayor's office said he has requested an urgent briefing from SAPS to understand the details of the matter and he will determine necessary actions once information has been received.

[email protected]

IOL