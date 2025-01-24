'Not on my watch!' GNU tensions expected to flare as Public Works Minister Macpherson slams new expropriation bill

The signing of the Expropriation Bill into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday could present another banana peel for the Government of National Unity after Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, as the custodian of the law, made his opinion clear that he would protect property rights and there would be no expropriation of private property under his watch.

The Bill was signed into law to address longstanding issues of land inequality and provide a framework for the expropriation of land without compensation.

There have already been tensions between the two major GNU political parties, the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance, over the implementation and signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, along with the National Health Insurance Act (NHI) and this new Bill could provide further strife between the two parties who entered into a GNU after the May 2024 elections when no single political party captured a majority of the vote.

Macpherson, who is a DA member, took to X on Friday morning and said that in his capacity as minister of public works, he would not allow the expropriation of private property.

“As the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, there will be NO expropriation of private property without compensation on my watch,” he said.

“The guarantee of property rights under Section 25 of the Constitution is not up for debate and is non-negotiable,” Macpherson added.