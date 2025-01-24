Minister Macpherson vs Deputy Minister Zikalala over land bill - cracks in GNU

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson and his Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala lock head over the Expropriation Bill.

In a rare show of cracks in the National Government of Unity (GNU), Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson and his Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala issued differing statements in response to the Expropriation Bill, providing a glimpse into the GNU's cracks.

Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the bill, which replaced the apartheid Expropriation Act of 1975, allowing the government to seize land for public interest and the nation's commitment to land reform and to reforms to bring about equitable access to all South Africa's natural resources.

While the African National Congress (ANC) welcomed the move, Macpherson and Zikalala gave South Africa a rare glimpse of the internal cracks not even the GNU could overcome in their attempt to unite the country behind the pact.

In response to the bill, Zikalala issued a statement describing the signing of the Expropriation Bill into law as “seminal and ground-breaking.” Meanwhile, his senior, Macpherson, made it clear that as long as he is still minister in the department, there would be no expropriation of private properties without compensation — giving a confusing response from the same department they both lead.

Zikalala stated that his department is the executing authority for expropriation and that those seeking expropriation for a public purpose or in the public interest must apply through his department.

“The legislation affirms the State's role in unlocking land for socio-economic development and distributive purposes. The legislation paves the way for expropriation in the public interest and completely aligns with the Constitution.

“This is the legislation that will take South Africa in reality on the path of economic transformation and inclusive economic growth,” said Zikalala.

“This is a culmination of the long history of struggle waged by the forbearers against the dispossession of the majority of black people through the 1913 Land Act and the notorious Group Areas Act. We will use the newly promulgated legislation to enhance the delivery of infrastructure development programmes, industrialisation, and agricultural reform that improves food security,” said Zikalala.

He added that the unequal distribution of land and the tendency of some “greedy individuals” to use land to impede the country’s development prospects will be a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, Macpherson posted on X that only ministers could speak for departments, suggesting that Zikalala was giving an opinion.

“As the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, there will be NO expropriation of private property without compensation on my watch. The guarantee of property rights under Section 25 of the Constitution is not up for debate and is non-negotiable,” he posted on X.

Zikalala and Macpherson entered politics at opposite ends of the national political discourse. Still, they became partners after the 2024 general elections when Zikalala, who was initially appointed Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works by Ramaphosa on March 7, 2023, lost his position to deputise Macpherson a year later when the ANC and the DA entered into the GNU deal.