ANC Youth League's Collen Malatji claims mine owners are the real zama-zamas

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has threatened to close mines across the country, saying owners abandon mines only for them to employ illegal foreigners to make money off and avoid tax.

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has threatened to close mines across the country, saying owners abandon mines only for them to employ illegal foreigners to make money off and avoid tax.

This was a statement by the ANCYL President Collen Malaltji during the picket lines in Johannesburg on Friday.

The league picketed outside the Mineral Council South Africa offices in Rosebank to demand reinstatements of mine workers who were retrenched late last year.

The Minerals Council South Africa, a prominent employer group, represents the mining industry in the country.

Prominent mining firms including Harmony, De Beers, Gold Fields, and Anglo American are among its members.

As a major industry organisation, the Minerals Council also acts as a leading advocate for the mining industry in South Africa, interacting with the government on behalf of its members and advocating for laws that foster the expansion and sustainability of the sector.

“We suspect that some of the owners who used to own these mines have not left there, they are the real zama-zamas.

“The real reason they left is because they don’t want to pay taxes, provide their employees with minimum wages, and take responsibility for South Africa.

“They pretend that the mines are closed down and finished, then tomorrow they employ illegal foreigners, zama-zamas to go and mine there.

“The real zama-zamas are owners and shareholders of mines in South Africa,” Malatji said.

The picket took place in tandem with new data that Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe released.

The data highlighted the mining industry's substantial economic contribution while also raising concerns about job losses, declining production, and the increasing problem of illegal mining.

Malatji called on the mine owners not to retrench the workers, instead they must.

Responding to the league, Mineral Council South Africa Mzila Mthenjane promised to attend to the youth league’s demands within 14 days.

Mthenjane said the ongoing issues of the youth needed an urgent response.

However, he mentioned that this was a matter for the government and the private sector because they were all involved.

“I recognise the importance of the issues raised today," he said.

Mthenjane acknowledged that demonstrators and business leaders may have different opinions, but they are both worried about job losses, economic growth, and the future of mining in South Africa.

He pledged to work with youth leaders to identify sustainable solutions by interacting with the Minerals Council's board, executives, and members.

[email protected]

IOL Politics