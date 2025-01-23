These are the stalwarts tipped to turn around ANC's election losses in Gauteng and KZN

ANC stalwarts Jeff Radebe, David Makhura, Bathabile Dlamini, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Bheki Cele are among some of the people touted as part of the party’s reconfiguration for the KZN and Gauteng leadership. Pictures: SAPA, INDEPENDENT NEWSPAPERS and GCIS Archives Graphic: Sihle Mlambo/IOL

ANC stalwarts and former ministers, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Sibusiso Ndebele, Jeff Radebe, Bathabile Dlamini and Bheki Cele, are among the key senior figures being considered to reinforce the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committees (PECs).

This follows the ANC’s announcement over the past weekend that it would reconfigure the KZN and Gauteng PECs after their poor performances in the 29 May elections last year.

Other prominent figures under consideration for deployment include former provincial leaders David Makhura and Mike Mabuyakhulu.

Sources within the ANC told IOL that these are some of the senior members they were lobbying to deploy in an effort to strengthen the provinces after their disappointing performance in the national and provincial elections.

“Although it is tough to finalise the names, remember these people are respected in the ANC; the likes of Makhura, Ndebele and Radebe have done their best when deployed by the party. So we believe in them,” said a source.

The PECs are expected to be informed about the reconfigurations next Tuesday.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has cautioned the structures against making pronouncements on the matter.

The move comes after the ANC failed to win the general elections in both provinces. Nationally, the party’s electoral support declined to 40%.

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to reconfigure the PECs rather than disband them entirely. This decision followed a heated two-day meeting in Boksburg over the weekend.

The proposal to dissolve the structures was reportedly opposed by ANC leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane and former President Thabo Mbeki, who warned that such a move could further divide the party.

“We are trying to solve a problem, because disbandment would be the worst option, as it would divide the ANC even further,” the source said. “I think we can deal with the problem with these interventions.”

Among the prominent ANC leaders expected to make a significant return is former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini, who previously served as social development minister under former President Jacob Zuma.

The source indicated that Dlamini had demonstrated loyalty to the party, arguing that she deserved another opportunity, as she had managed to avoid internal factions within the ANC.

“She has been through so much, and her name has been muddied, but she never abandoned the organisation. If we need to renew the movement seriously, we must set aside differences and fix what we think is broken.

“As a senior member of the organisation, I believe that we will assist in reconfiguring our structures. Let’s be honest, she could have left if she did not love the organisation.

“Of course, some may have ulterior motives and use this reconfiguration to advance themselves, but doing so will further split the ANC,” the source said.

Independent political analyst and senior lecturer at the University of Limpopo, Dr Methi Makgoba, said that while the ANC heavyweights' influence would be felt, their ability to resolve the party's challenges was uncertain.

“On paper, these experienced leaders of the ANC, who understand the party's internal conflicts and direction, may seem capable of addressing the leadership challenges in Gauteng. They have served the ANC at various levels, which could allow them to provide temporary relief to the party.

“However, their past leadership style shows they are not necessarily the transformative figures the party needs. While they have witnessed the party’s decline firsthand, they have not demonstrated the ability to stop it,” Makgoba said.

Makgoba added that the ANC’s decline is rooted in its failure to prioritise long-term planning and effective service delivery, and that its leaders have yet to address the country's deeper issues.

“On an organisational level, the ANC has struggled to build strong governance structures, relying too heavily on individual leaders rather than fostering ethical, institutional leadership. The party has allowed corruption to seep into state institutions, largely because it has failed to hold leaders accountable for transgressions,” he added.

The ANC lekgotla will convene this weekend to announce the expected deployments.

IOL Politics