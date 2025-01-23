South African mining industry records lowest number of fatalities in 2024

The South African mining industry recorded the lowest number of incidents of occupational diseases, injuries, and deaths in 2024, marking the lowest-ever number of fatalities in the history of mining in the country.

Delivering the 2024 Mine Health and Safety Statistics on Wednesday in Pretoria, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe hailed the downward trend in fatalities as a significant milestone.

According to Mantashe, the mining industry recorded 42 fatalities this year, and no disaster-type accidents were reported in 2024, compared to one accident in 2023, where 13 mine employees lost their lives in a conveyance accident in the platinum sector.

“This record is a result of a concerted effort by all parties involved in providing and maintaining a safe working environment without risk to the health and safety of employees and all those that may be directly affected by the activities of Zero Harm.

“The continued collaboration and implementation of the necessary measures of health and safety throughout the year have demonstrated that significant improvements in results can be achieved. We, therefore, commend the collective efforts that have gotten us here.”

Mantashe urged all stakeholders to redouble his department’s efforts to reach the goal of Zero Harm.

Fatalities per commodity in 2024:

Eleven in the gold sector, compared to 20 in 2023, a year-on-year improvement of 45%.

Nineteen in platinum, compared to 22 in 2023, a year-on-year improvement of 14%.

Six fatalities in the coal sector, compared to seven in 2023, a year-on-year improvement of 14%.

Six fatalities were reported for the category among other mines, including diamonds, chrome, copper, zinc, sand, lime, granite, manganese, nickel, bricks, and others, compared to six in 2023 — showing no improvement.

Chief Inspector of Mines, David Msiza said the collected data ensured the safety of 479,662 employees working in the mining sector.

“A total of 1,841 occupational injuries were reported in 2024, compared to 2,181 reported during the 2023 calendar year. This translated to a 16% improvement year-on-year. Of great concern to us is that most of these injuries are mainly caused by repeat accidents. Therefore, we urge the employers and labour to be explicit about their respective roles and programmes to provide and maintain a safe working environment, free of risks,” said Msiza.

On occupational injuries, he stated that there was a 17% drop from 2,233 cases in 2022 to 1,864 cases in 2023. There has also been a decrease in silicosis, pulmonary disease, coal workers' pneumoconiosis, and other diseases.

“It is regrettable that during the reporting year 2023, the gold sector reported the highest number of occupational diseases for both silicosis and pulmonary tuberculosis cases.”

He added that the mining industry is making notable progress in advancing women, reporting that during the period under review, accidents involving or affecting women remained high, with 185 injuries reported in 2024, compared to the 234 injuries reported in 2023.

Organised businesses, including Minerals Council South Africa, welcomed the report but stressed that more needed to be done.

IOL