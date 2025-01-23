Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to act over Ntshavheni's corruption allegations

The pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act on Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who is accused of being involved in a corruption scandal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under increasing pressure to act decisively against Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the Minister in the Presidency, who is said to have benefited from an R2.5 million procurement while serving as the municipal manager of the Ba-Phalaborwa Municipality in Limpopo.

Although the Hawks have not formally identified the person under investigation, sources indicate that they have finished their probe into the alleged illegal tender. However, they have acknowledged that the issue is being looked into.

Currently, Ntshavheni is in charge of government communications and state security, among other important duties.

She also communicates the Cabinet's choices to the public in her capacity as spokesperson.

The accusations of corruption against an ANC minister have been made previously, which has heightened calls for accountability within the ANC.

Thembi Simelane, the current Human Settlement Minister and previous Justice Minister, was accused of wrongdoing while serving as the Polokwane municipality's mayor months ago.

Ntshavheni cannot be tried in the media while investigations are still on, according to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who defended her due to the growing interest in the matter and the party's step-aside resolution.

Mbalula warned law enforcement agencies not try people through the media in a bid to find them guilty.

"If you have a case, you know what needs to be done. You arrest a person, they get a bail or not, go to court and that's it... There is no court, kangaroo court, where Ntshavheni must explain herself through the media regarding whether she’s guilty or not guilty," he said.

He said somebody was leaking the documents to the media.

DA MP Dianne Barnard wrote a letter to Ramaphosa urging him to act on the minister.

"Ntshavheni was under investigation by the Hawks (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) from 2021, and her case now sits with the NPA. We call on the NPA to not sit on its hands.

"We insist the President heeds the remarks of Judge Muller surrounding the "repugnant and devastating" R2.5 million tender in Ba-Phalaborwa, while Ntshavheni was municipal manager.

"Mr President, South Africans deserve better than the growing list of crooks in your Cabinet. Do better," Barnard said in the statement.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and EFF have called for the immediate removal of Ntshavheni.

[email protected]

IOL Politics