President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures in the freezing cold weather, next to Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola in Davos, Switzerland.

“No, I am not worried about our relations. I spoke to him soon after he was elected, congratulated him and we both said we are looking forward to continue to dealings and engagements,” said Ramaphosa.

Journalists asked Ramaphosa, who was flanked by officials including Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, if he was concerned over Trump’s return to the White House, and SA-US relations.

The return of Trump has been a major talking point across the globe, with the US’ 47th president wasting no time signing a series of executive orders on immigration, the economy and energy.

"President Trump is a great deal-maker, and so am I, so we will be able to work together," Ramaphosa spoke to South African and international journalists in the freezing-cold Switzerland outdoors.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual gathering has expressed optimism over increased cooperation between South Africa and the US which is now under the leadership of Donald Trump again.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated President Donald Trump on his new role as the 47th US president, reaffirming South Africa's commitment to strengthening ties with the US.

He said he was not at the inauguration of Trump because of African National Congress commitments.

“I was not able to go to the United States because I was very busy with my party-political work. We were holding our strategy session, which is a very important strategy session which is called a lekgotla. No ANC president ever stays away from that. So that took precedence,” Ramaphosa told reporters.

“I know President Trump and I are going to continue either dealing together, or meeting. So, it is not a train smash.”

Overall, Ramaphosa emphasised that Pretoria has vibrant relations with Washington.

“We have good dealings with the United States on a trade level, economic level and we are hopeful that those relations will be retained, and we will continue to have good relations too at a political level as we interact also with President Trump,” said Ramaphosa.

South Africa holds the G20 presidency for 2025, giving the heavily industrialised African nation a rare opportunity to shape global economic discussions on critical issues like economic growth, trade, climate change, and sustainable development.

The US will take over the G20 presidency after South Africa. Ramaphosa said that scenario also presents an opportunity for South Africa and US to work closely throughout the year.

“America is next president of the G20 so we will be working together to prepare the United States for their own presidency and so we will be having lots of discussions,” said Ramaphosa.

Last year, South Africa and the US reaffirmed their commitment to renew and deepen the bilateral relationship based on shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all citizens.

The two countries declared that they are looking forward to continued progress in bilateral cooperation until the 15th Annual Bilateral Forum in 2025.

