Parliamentary committee chairperson comes to defence of ‘embattled’ Minister Macpherson

THE DA and a chairperson of a parliamentary committee have thrown their weight behind Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dan Macpherson amid the controversies involving the department’s entity, Independent Development Trust (IDT).

This comes after Macpherson welcomed on Wednesday the department’s appointment of auditing firm PwC to investigate the circumstances surrounding IDT’s R800 million oxygen plant tender and provide recommendations for corrective measures to be taken.

He said the independent investigation would determine whether irregularities occurred during the oxygen plant tendering process and whether any further action should be taken against complicit individuals.

“As the Minister, I cannot turn a blind eye when serious allegations are raised regarding close to R1 billion of public money. This is why the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will not be distracted by the noise surrounding the oxygen plant tendering process but will take all necessary actions to uncover the truth and hold officials accountable where required,” he said.

His comments came the same day the EFF laid corruption charges against Macpherson, whom it accused of allegedly contacting a junior official to demand the processing of payment to one of IDT’s service providers and writing a letter to the board’s chairperson outlining his intention to remove him from office.

The allegations against the Minister have since prompted ActionSA to call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately suspend Macpherson pending the outcome of investigations into serious allegations of criminal and unethical conduct.

“These allegations, if proven true, represent a grave breach of public trust and demand urgent action,” ActionSA MP Malebo Kobe said.

Kobe said his party would formally write to Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka and the head of the Hawks to demand the complaints against Macpherson be treated with the urgency.

“South Africans deserve transparency and accountability, and we will not stand by while these serious allegations are swept under the rug.

“Now that formal complaints and charges have been filed, the critical next step is ensuring that the competent authorities, namely the Public Protector and the Hawks, conduct a thorough and impartial investigation. The public must have confidence that those entrusted with governance uphold the highest ethical standards,” he said.

But, Rikus Badenhorst, who is chairperson of the select committee on public infrastructure and Minister in the Presidency, said he welcomed and supported Macpherson in addressing governance challenges at IDT.

“The appointment of PwC to investigate the R800 million oxygen plant tender reflects a commendable commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in public infrastructure projects,” said Badenhorst, who is a DA MP.

He said he was encouraged by the proactive step, saying it would clarify concerns around the tender process undertaken, including allegations of irregularities and potential misconduct.

“I am also deeply concerned over the IDT’s failure to table its 2023-24 annual report during its engagement with the committee on 6 November 2024,” Badenhorst said.

He also said IDT’s failure to table the annual report undermined the committee’s ability to exercise its oversight role effectively and raise critical questions about the IDT’s operational accountability, financial governance and transparency.

“This key document's absence delays scrutiny and erodes public confidence in the IDT’s management and governance,” he added.

Meanwhile, the DA is on record in rejecting the allegations against Macpherson.

The party’s deputy spokesperson on public works and infrastructure Edwin Bath said his party strongly backed Macpherson’s decisive actions to uncover and address alleged corruption within IDT.

Bath said the ongoing investigations into the oxygen plant tender underscored the Minister’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

He also said the department’s appointment of PwC to conduct an independent forensic investigation was a critical step in ensuring good, transparent governance and the protection of “our” public funds.

“It is deeply concerning that certain political parties in Parliament, as well as some members of business sectors and the media, have sought to shield corrupt practices by levelling baseless accusations against the Minister.

“These claims are not only misleading but also indicative of a broader effort to derail the fight against corruption. It is not dissimilar to what we saw under State Capture.”

He also said an ethical portfolio committee should be united in supporting any efforts by the Minister and his department to identify and root out corruption, even if merely alleged, within the department and its entities.

“Minister Macpherson’s actions reflect what should be the standard for all government leaders: a relentless commitment to exposing and eradicating corruption. The DA remains steadfast in supporting these efforts, regardless of threats or smear campaigns aimed at undermining this critical work.”

