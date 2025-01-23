Hlophe, Mpofu appointed as MK Party’s disciplinary committee heads

MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu announced in a media briefing on Thursday that advocate Dali Mpofu and Dr John Hlophe will head the disciplinary committee.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has appointed its deputy president, former impeached Western Cape High Court Judge Dr. John Hlophe as the chairperson of the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeals.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Disciplinary Committee.

This was announced by the secretary-general Floyd Shivambu in a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“Both Advocate Dali Mpofu and Deputy President are amongst the best legal minds in South Africa,” Shivambu said, adding that MKP’s code of conduct guides to inform members about changes.

In the briefing, Shivambu announced a new leadership in Gauteng and Limpopo. MKP has also announced the formation of the MK Women and Youth Leagues.

The party also announced the likes of Serame Mogale, Luther Lebelo, Jabu Khoza, Madime Choku, Lindiwe Ntshali, Puseletso Skhosana, Dumisile Nxumalo, and Sibusiso Radebe, among those who will join the National High Command.

Mogale has been appointed as the full-time head of political education of MKP.

MKP also appointed Nothando Shozi-Malanga as a national convener. Lindiwe Irene Makubu Mtshali has been appointed as the national coordinator.

The official launch of the MK Women’s League will be on the 9th of August 2025 while the launch of the MK Youth League will be on June 16.

“We expect that by the launch date, all VDs, wards, sub-regions, regions and provinces will be led by capable Women’s Detachments,” Shivambu issued a directive to the structures.

According to Shivambu, the addition of these members will bolster the work of the organisation and ready it for the work and tasks ahead.

This comes after the party disbandment the leadership in Gauteng Limpopo and replaced them with the new structures.

Regarding provinces, MKP has appointed the top eight provincial detachments of Limpopo, Gauteng, and KwaZulu Natal.

In the case of KZN, a regional structure was appointed.

[email protected]

IOL Politics