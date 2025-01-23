Mandla Mandela criticises ANC’s Government of National Unity

Former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, is still opposed to the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The former member of Parliament first expressed his opposition to the GNU formed between the ANC and DA last year, saying that the GNU was a consequence of the ANC’s compounded shortcomings, including internal divisions, widespread dissatisfaction among voters, and lack of leadership.

“The GNU is forced upon us by contextual considerations, and whichever way we look at it, as the people’s liberation movement, it’s a consequence of our compounded failures,” Mandela said.

He further criticised the ANC for aligning themselves with parties with opposing policies.

He emphasised that his grandfather never prioritised himself above the ANC and its historic Tripartite Alliance that includes the SA Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu).

The ANC’s significant decline in popularity forced the party, which once had the national majority, to forge the GNU with its opposition party, the DA.

In the 2024 elections, the ANC won only 40% of the vote, down from 57% in 2019. This decline has led to widespread criticism of the party’s leadership, particularly President Cyril Ramaphosa from some within its alliance.

The SACP has recently announced that they would be going into the elections on their own, leaving the ANC to fend for themselves.

Recently, Mandela expressed disappointment that the ANC did not seize the opportunity to form alliances with like-minded parties such as the EFF.

“The lost opportunity to bring the ANC’s prodigal sons MK, EFF, Cope, and UDM back into the kraal in whatever shape or form. This would have taken us to within a whisker of a two-thirds majority,” he said.

Despite his reservations, Mandela conceded that the GNU was now a reality that had to work.

He warned that the ANC must work to advance its strategic goals, bring about transformation, promote social cohesion, stability and rid the party of factionalism. The party would face further losses in 2026.

Writing in the publication, ‘The Conversation’, Professor of Political Science, Department of Political Studies and Governance, University of the Free State, Theo Neethling, said it was too early to assess the GNU’s success.

“The GNU signifies an effort by political parties to agree on the values and principles that should guide behaviour and decision-making in the national government.”

However, Neethling asked if it could hold. “The question arises because the unity government demands that its constituent parties cooperate, even though their respective constituencies may want different things.

“Certain issues will pressure the coalition. Consequently, the unity government raises uncertainties about the country’s political stability and direction. Particularly given the coalition’s heavy reliance on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s facilitating leadership,” Neethling said.

