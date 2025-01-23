Former SARA leader Colleen Makhubele becomes MKP MP, advocates for unity

Newly appointed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) MP and former SA Rainbow Alliance (SARA) leader, Colleen Makhubele, said she initially ditched her own party to join the MKP because the two parties had the same vision.

According to Makhubele, she had founded SARA with the vision of uniting African parties and leaders to present a united front and voice. However, she felt that the party was not making progress towards achieving this goal.

In an interview on Thursday, Makhubele explained that she was drawn to the MKP because of its similar vision and commitment to transformative policies, socio-economic justice, and national progress.

She was impressed by the party’s leadership, particularly its President Jacob Zuma, and their desire to unite all progressive forces and African leaders.

“The same vision that we had at SARA is the same vision that attracted me to the MK Party… their desire to solidify and unite our African voices,” Makhubele said.

She said the time for 50 or 60 parties on the ballot paper was fast coming to an end.

“It just does not make sense anymore. It’s foolish to go to the electorate with 50 or 60 presidents saying the same thing, just different T-shirts. Everybody wants to be president.

“Why can’t we come together with one voice… and the electorate has proven to us that they have accepted the map as a force that has to be recognised as a nation, and give them their place in the history of this nation and pull together Africans,” she said.

However, Makhubele also acknowledged that the MKP still has a long way to go in terms of gender representation. She noted that women are underrepresented in the party’s leadership structures and that this needs to be addressed.

“Having run a political party myself and being a woman, I have two thoughts about that… Number one is that they do need more women in the party. We can see that the gender representation is not quite where it should be.

“However, I have learnt that women themselves do not raise their hands. It’s not that there is a shortage of women… In my party, you would call them up to come take up a position of leadership… They would be passive and be on the sidelines as if they are waiting for somebody to come and pull them.”

She said she had raised her hand and offered her services to the party, and she is now set to be sworn in as an MP on January 28.

MKP spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhela, said: “Ms Colleen Makhubele: An accomplished public servant and MBA graduate, Ms Makhubele brings a wealth of experience in governance and leadership. She has served as Speaker of Council and Chair of Chairs at the City of Johannesburg, Chairperson of the Board for the Metropolitan Trading Company, and Non-Executive Director and Board Chair of the South African Post Office (SAPO).

“Her memberships in the Institute of Directors South Africa and the HCL Foundation Trust further highlight her dedication to ethical governance and public service. Her proven track record aligns seamlessly with the MK Party’s vision of people-centred development and transformative change.”

Ndhlela indicated that Makhubele along with Adil Nchabeleng, who will also be sworn in, have been tasked with advancing the MK Party’s vision of radical socio-economic transformation, prioritising policies that address land expropriation without compensation, youth empowerment, and energy security.

The vacancies come after the party last year dismissed 18 MPs.

