Dali Mpofu and John Hlophe to head uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s disciplinary committees

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), in Johannesburg on Thursday, finally announced several key appointments and restructuring efforts aimed at strengthening the organisation.

In a press briefing by the party’s National Officials, it was announced that Advocate Dali Mpofu has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Disciplinary Committee while the party’s Deputy President Dr. John Hlophe has been appointed Chairperson of the appeal committee.

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the move to appoint the two legal eagles is a strategic effort to strengthen the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

“Our Code of Conduct guides us to publicly inform our members when changes to the National Disciplinary Committee are made. Both Advocate Dali Mpofu and Deputy President are amongst the best legal minds in SA,” Ndhlela said.

The party has also announced the appointment of new leadership structures for the Limpopo and Gauteng provinces.

In Limpopo, Charmaine Petunia Nel has been appointed Convenor, while Kgosi Letsiri Phahla will be Deputy Convenor.

Former EFF chairperson in the Limpopo Tshilidzi Maraga, who left the red berets shortly after MKP secretary general Floyd Shivambu, was appointed as Coordinator.

In Gauteng, Witness Nyembe has been appointed Convenor, with Moses “Pumpgun” Makhaza as Deputy Convenor.

Ndhela said the party would be looking into appointing structures in other provinces in the next few weeks.

“We will over the next few weeks consult with structures on the ground to appoint the leadership of the North West, Free State, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape.

“Our resolution is that the Northern Cape should not have a detachment yet until there has been enough work done and demonstrated to establish a detachment. Our deployees in the Northern Cape will remain the leadership of the Province,” Ndhlela said.

Another development announced by the party is restructuring its youth league.

Dr John Hlophe

Qiniso Cibane, who has been appointed as the National Convenor of the MK Youth League will lead the new structure.

Nkateko Mkhabela, who has been appointed National Coordinator, will assist Cibane.

Ndhlela said the MK Youth League would be launched officially on June 16, 2025, and “is expected to play a critical role in mobilising young people behind the party’s vision and mission”.

“The party has also resolved to appoint the Conveners and Coordinators of the MK Women and Youth Leagues.

The immediate tasks of the Conveners and Coordinators of the MK fraternal organisations will be to consult regarding the writing of the founding documents of their organisations and to establish and appoint the entire national leadership and provincial structures with the concurrence of the secretary general’s office,” he said.

The party has also announced the establishment of a National Task Team to work on the establishment of the MK Students’ Movement.

“The task team will be composed of full-time students and will focus on launching the movement in all campuses of universities, universities of technology, and TVET colleges,” Ndhela said.

He added that the latest announcements demonstrated the party’s commitment to strengthening its internal structures and consolidating its position as a leading force in SA politics.

