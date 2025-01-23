DA confirms elective congress for April 2026, dismissing speculation

The DA has put to rest speculation surrounding its elective congress, with Federal Chairperson, responsible for convening and chairing DA Congresses, Dr Ivan Meyer, confirming that the event is scheduled to take place in April 2026.

Meyer’s statement aims to quell rumours that the party was considering holding an early congress to elect new leadership.

This comes after widespread reports that the party was worried about party leader John Steenhuisen, whose support, among party members, was in a downward spiral.

Meyer stressed that the DA’s constitution prescribes an elective congress at least every three years, with the last one held in April 2023.

He reiterated that it was his constitutional duty to convene congresses within the stipulated timeframe.

“The DA constitution is clear: an elective congress must be held at least every three years. The last congress was held in April 2023 and the next is scheduled for April 2026.

“Media speculation suggesting otherwise has no foundation in any decision-making structure of the party,” Meyer stated.

He addressed reports that Steenhuisen’s support among party members was dwindling, which had initially stoked up speculation about an early congress.

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

Steenhuisen is currently serving his second term as party leader and has led the DA into the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU), leaving some members of the party unhappy.

Meyer dismissed the speculation, saying the party’s calendar for the next two years has already been determined, including a policy conference to be held at least a year before the general election.

He emphasised his commitment to implementing the provisions of the federal constitution and ending media speculation about an early Federal Congress.

“Media speculation about an early DA federal congress is unfounded and, frankly, unconstitutional. It is my task and responsibility to follow constitutional deadlines. I’m determined to stick to these timelines and comply with my constitutional responsibilities in this regard,” Meyer said.

However, sources close to the party said some members were unhappy with both Steenhuisen and Federal Chairperson Helen Zille for leading the party to align with the ideals and policies of the ANC, paving the way for the GNU.

“The DA may not be going to early congress. But the fact is that some senior party members, especially in Cape Town, want Steenhuisen’s head.

“Members feel the leadership had not taken into consideration that the party, having led Cape Town, could take on the country without the ANC… they also feel that there was not much consultation,” the source said.

They said the situation had become so bad that some were holding consultation meetings on how to get the party out of the GNU.

