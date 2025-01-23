Colleen Makhubele and Bapedi crown prince Adil Nchabeleng are set to be sworn in as Umkhonto Wesizwe Party MPs.

Former South African Rainbow Alliance leader Colleen Makhubele will officially be sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Jacob Zuma's Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party next week.

Makhubele, who was fired from the Congress of the People (COPE) in 2023, joined the MK Party in August last year.

According to a statement put out by the MK Party, Makhubele was also the Speaker of Council and Chair of Chairs at the City of Johannesburg, and sat on several boards including the Metropolitan Trading Company and South African Post Office.

She will be sworn in alongside Adil Nchabeleng. He is a well-known energy expert and is currently part of the party's National High Command and Economic Transformation Committee. He is also crown price of the Pedi tribe.

"This milestone reinforces the MK Party's unwavering commitment to transformation policies, socio-economic justice and national progress," the party said.

MK Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said both are tasked with advancing the MK Party's vision of radical socio-economic transformation.