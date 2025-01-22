Tributes pour in for 'people’s lawyer' advocate Rodney de Kock

Tributes from colleagues and leaders reflect the profound impact advocate Rodney de Kock had on South Africa’s legal landscape.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have expressed their sadness following the death of advocate Rodney de Kock, the Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

IOL reported that De Kock was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in early December last year and his health declined rapidly.

His family announced De Kock died in Johannesburg on Monday evening surrounded by his family and friends.

De Kock was widely regarded for his dedication to justice and the rule of law.

Xola Nqola, chairperson of the portfolio committee, mourned the loss of De Kock, describing him as an “outstanding public servant” with a strong commitment to fairness and accountability.

"Advocate De Kock demonstrated his keen interest in administering justice and living in a just society characterised with fairness and consequences for breaking the law," Nqola said.

He also acknowledged that the passing of such a skilled prosecutor comes at a time when the country needs experienced individuals, especially to address the prosecution of state capture.

"His passing happens at a time when people with the skill and experience of De Kock are most needed, especially if the drivers of the state capture project are to be successfully prosecuted," Nqola said.

The DA also paid tribute to De Kock, with their spokesperson on Justice and Constitutional Development, advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, expressing deep shock at his death.

"Advocate De Kock dedicated his life to serving South Africans as a 'people’s lawyer' in the truest sense," Breytenbach said.

She noted that his loss would be profoundly felt within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the broader criminal justice system.

''May his soul rest in peace. The DA extends sincerest condolences to the NPA and the family of advocate De Kock.''

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) also expressed its profound sense of loss, with NPA spokesperson, advocate Mthunzi Mhaga, stating: “The passing of Rodney de Kock is an immense loss to the NPA and the criminal justice system.

"He was not only a brilliant lawyer but a passionate advocate for justice, fairness, and the rule of law. His leadership and unwavering commitment to the values that underpin our democracy will be sorely missed.”

The NDPP also shared a heartfelt tribute, calling De Kock’s death “a huge loss for the NPA and the country".

The NDPP described De Kock as “a solid lawyer, a gentleman, and a true warrior for justice.” His colleagues within the NPA, as well as those across the criminal justice system, are mourning the loss of a leader whose passion for justice and the rule of law was unwavering.

Affectionately known as "DK", De Kock will be remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for his personal integrity and dedication to the NPA’s mission.

He was a source of strength and inspiration to those around him, and his passing leaves a significant void, said Mhaga.

During this difficult time, the NPA extended its deepest condolences to the De Kock family, his friends, and his colleagues.

