Tshwane residents have lauded City of Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya for improvement in service delivery provision across the city.

The African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA coalition in Tshwane has been praised by residents, saying their fight against lack of service delivery is notable.

The coalition which was formed in October 2024, has embarked on service delivery projects including cleaning Tshwane streets especially in the CBD, fixing roads, lights and robots.

The recent one being the people of Hammanskraal receiving clean drinking water for the first time in over two decades.

The city was previously led by the Democratic Alliance (DA) which the residents complained about being unable to deliver service.

Many accused the DA had prioritised services for white communities more than the black communities.

After a fall out nationally, ActionSA decided to dump the DA to form a coalition with the ANC and EFF in the City of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

In her acceptance speech, Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya promised residents that she will work and also deliver services to them.

“No more politics, it’s all about better services,” Moya said.

“I am not an ActionSA mayor, or a mayor from any other party for that matter. I am not a mayor for one community or demographic. I am a mayor for all four million residents of Tshwane, and on that point I am non-negotiable,” she said.

“To the residents of Soshanguve, Hammanskraal, Mamelodi, Centurion, Bronkhorstpruit, Ga-Rankuwa, Lynwood, Kameeldrift, Waterkloof, Irene, Sokhulumi and everyone residing in between, I am here to tell you that I am a mayor for all.”

Speaking to IOL, Barbara Mabunda, a resident in Tshwane praised Moya for her hard work and dedication.

“We needed a mayor like this to be honest, not someone who will cater for certain people and not all of us. I am happy about the coalition as well because things are attended to,” she said.

Amos Matlape said: “The streets are clean, there is water and electricity and roads are being restored, tell me what more do you need?

“I am grateful, I hope they continue to prioritise us like this.”

